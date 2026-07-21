New integration eliminates invoice friction for long-tail spend by embedding virtual card payments directly into procurement workflows

JAGGAER, a global leader in source-to-pay and supplier collaboration, today announced a new partnership with Conferma, the global leader in virtual payments, to simplify payments for long-tail spend. The partnership enables organizations to generate virtual cards within JAGGAER to pay vendors at the point of order and issue cards to employees for purchases and travel. This integration delivers a more connected procurement and payments experience and further expands the JAGGAER Pay portfolio.

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JAGGAER and Conferma Launch Embedded Virtual Card Payments to Simplify Supplier and Employee Spend

Part of the JAGGAER One platform, JAGGAER Pay is purpose-built to connect procurement and payment in a single workflow. Rather than managing payments through separate systems, it enables organizations to settle supplier transactions directly from within their procurement processes. The partnership with Conferma marks JAGGAER Pay's expansion into European markets, bringing embedded virtual card functionality to customers outside North America for the first time.

With this integration, organizations can instantly generate and embed secure virtual cards for approved purchase orders, using their existing corporate card programs, without leaving the JAGGAER platform. By embedding virtual cards directly into approved purchase orders, organizations can streamline and automate the payment and reconciliation process while enhancing spend controls. The result is simplified supplier payments, improved working capital management, and increased rebate revenue from maximizing card spend.

PO payments are especially valuable for high-volume, lower-value and time-sensitive purchases. As organizations look to reduce the operational burden of these non-strategic transactions, embedding virtual cards directly into procurement workflows helps eliminate manual invoice processing and reconciliation steps that traditionally occur after the order is placed.

"When procurement teams highlighted the need to close a critical gap in the procure-to-pay process, JAGGAER listened," said Alastair McMullan, VP of Product Management at JAGGAER. "By enabling virtual card payments at the point of order, organizations gain greater control and efficiency across purchasing and payments, while continuing to leverage their existing banking relationships."

Powered by first-of-its-kind capability and Conferma's network of 100+ card issuers, organizations can use their existing corporate card programs as a fully embedded payment method within procurement workflows. Customers can activate virtual card payments at the point of order-unlocking working capital flexibility, reducing supplier payment risk, and enabling richer, more automated reconciliation.

"Supplier payments are one of the last major friction points in the procure-to-pay process," said Mark Ledsham, CEO at Conferma. "By embedding virtual cards directly into approved purchase orders, we're enabling organizations to pay suppliers faster, with greater visibility and control. Our partnership with JAGGAER reflects a broader shift toward embedded, supplier-centric payments that truly connect procurement and finance."

With JAGGAER Pay's Purchase Order Payments, procurement and finance teams benefit from:

Faster supplier payments through PO-linked virtual cards

through PO-linked virtual cards Reduced reliance on manual invoice and reconciliation processes

and reconciliation processes Enhanced control and security through tokenized virtual card credentials

through tokenized virtual card credentials Improved visibility by linking PO and transaction data

by linking PO and transaction data Expanded rebate potential by routing eligible spend to corporate card programs

The capability is now available globally and designed for streamlined activation, enabling organizations to modernize supplier payments without disruption to existing processes or banking relationships.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are focused on helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

About Conferma

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, Conferma is the global leader in virtual payments, connecting businesses, issuers, and suppliers to streamline and secure transactions. Its technology underpins virtual card issuance for banks, travel management companies, and enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.conferma.com

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

For JAGGAER: Josephine Ornago

Email: pr@jaggaer.com

Cell: 3662250305



For Conferma: conferma@welcometowith.com