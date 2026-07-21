Wasabi powers the cloud object storage layer of Megaport Storage as the companies advance a shared vision for AI ready neocloud infrastructure and modern data platforms.

Wasabi Technologies the hot cloud storage company, today announced a strategic partnership with Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a leading global automated infrastructure platform, to power the cloud object storage layer of Megaport Storage as the companies collaborate to deliver the next generation of neocloud infrastructure.

AI has introduced new use cases and adjacent technologies that require specialized infrastructure capable of supporting the intensive computing, networking and storage needed to develop and deploy AI tools. Neoclouds provide cloud services specifically built for AI, like high-performance compute and secure data storage. For certain workloads, they can also provide a cost-effective alternative by offering solutions designed to improve efficiency and cost predictability.

"Our customers are looking for infrastructure that's simpler, more connected, and purpose-built for modern workloads," said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. "By combining Megaport's global network with Wasabi's cloud object storage platform, we're extending our infrastructure portfolio with a scalable storage service that supports enterprise data growth while complementing the high-performance technologies powering AI applications."

Available through the Megaport platform in supported regions, the new object storage service combines Wasabi's high-performance, cost-predictable cloud storage with Megaport's global private network, enabling customers to provision secure, scalable object storage alongside high-speed connectivity through a single automated experience. The offering supports AI data platforms, data lakes, analytics, cloud-native applications, media and content repositories, cyber resilience, backup, and other cloud-scale object storage workloads.

"Organizations are increasingly building modern infrastructure by combining best-of-breed services rather than relying on a single cloud provider," said Dave Friend, CEO and Co-Founder of Wasabi. "Megaport shares our vision of an open, interconnected cloud ecosystem where networking, compute, and cloud object storage work together seamlessly. Whether customers are building AI data platforms, modern applications, media workflows, or cyber resilience strategies, they need storage that scales predictably, performs globally, and integrates easily across their infrastructure."

The partnership builds on Megaport's vision of delivering an integrated AI cloud platform that brings together networking, compute, and purpose-built storage services. Through its acquisition of Latitude.sh, Megaport has expanded into GPU-powered compute, while high-performance storage technologies support latency-sensitive AI workloads. Wasabi complements this architecture by providing a general-purpose cloud object storage platform for AI, analytics, enterprise applications, cyber resilience, and cloud-native workloads. As organizations generate and retain ever-larger volumes of data, Wasabi enables customers to seamlessly move, manage, and access data across their AI and cloud environments through a globally scalable object storage layer.

As part of the partnership, Megaport is expanding high-speed private connectivity to Wasabi's 16 global storage regions, allowing customers to provision dedicated connectivity to cloud object storage in minutes while benefiting from dedicated private connectivity, consistent network performance, and more predictable storage costs.

The companies will continue to collaborate on deeper technical integrations, joint go-to-market initiatives, and new solutions that connect Wasabi's cloud object storage with Megaport's networking platform and AI infrastructure. Together, the companies are helping enterprises build flexible, high-performance cloud environments optimized for AI, analytics, modern applications, media workflows, cyber resilience, and the next generation of data-intensive workloads.

About Wasabi Technologies

AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. Wasabi delivers simple, predictable cloud storage that helps organizations build the data infrastructure powering AI, analytics, cyber resilience, media, and cloud-native applications. By giving organizations the freedom to move, access, and activate their data without the hyperscaler tax, Wasabi helps turn data into a competitive advantage. Operating 16 storage regions and supporting organizations doing business in more than 100 countries, Wasabi delivers the global scale, performance, and reliability needed to power the next generation of AI and data-driven innovation. Learn more at wasabi.com.

About Megaport

Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks, creating private paths and accessing global endpoints in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,100+ enabled locations worldwide.

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Contacts:

Media

Lindsay Daly

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications, Wasabi Technologies

Press@wasabi.com