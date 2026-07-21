Nelipak Healthcare Packaging: Nelipak Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Highlights achievements aligned to sustainability vision to "help healthcare be sustainable."

CRANSTON, R.I., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions, announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress toward meeting its long-term sustainability goals and delivering more sustainable product innovations to customers.

Key Highlights:

Emissions : Achieved a 63% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline.

: Achieved a 63% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline. Renewable Energy : Secured 45% of our energy from renewable resources and expanded renewable electricity use to 8 of 11 production sites.

: Secured 45% of our energy from renewable resources and expanded renewable electricity use to 8 of 11 production sites. Waste Recycling : Achieved a waste recycling rate of 74% and commenced directing certain waste materials to advance chemical recycling.

: Achieved a waste recycling rate of 74% and commenced directing certain waste materials to advance chemical recycling. Circular Products : Expanded the Ecovate product portfolio to include mono-material packaging innovations which incorporate recycled and renewable content.

: Expanded the Ecovate product portfolio to include mono-material packaging innovations which incorporate recycled and renewable content. Supply Chain : Extended ISCC PLUS certification to the Clara, Ireland facility to support the introduction of more sustainable healthcare packaging offerings with verified supply chain transparency.

: Extended ISCC PLUS certification to the Clara, Ireland facility to support the introduction of more sustainable healthcare packaging offerings with verified supply chain transparency. External Disclosure & Recognition: Completed fourth EcoVadis submission, second CDP submission, and third Scope 3 emissions assessment.

"Our sustainability strategy is centered on delivering measurable value for the global healthcare sector and the communities where we operate," said Nic Hunt, Global Head of Sustainability. "Through close collaboration with our supply chain partners, we have introduced new products featuring mono-materials, recycled and renewable content. We have also earned third-party recyclability certifications for products. Nelipak also continues to focus on emissions reduction, supply chain resilience and expanding our training and development programs. Our 2025 sustainability report furthers our commitment to transparent and comprehensive ESG reporting."

"Nelipak's sustainability vision is to "help healthcare be sustainable" said Pat Chambliss, CEO "I am proud of the achievements delivered by the global Nelipak team and showcased in our second annual sustainability report. These achievements highlight Nelipak's dedication to implementing sustainability initiatives aligned with the needs of our healthcare customers and our broader commitment to sustainable healthcare solutions."

Download a copy of the Nelipak 2025 Sustainability Report:



About Nelipak

Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including eight sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), five sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and one site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

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Nelipak Contact:

Seán Egan

Director of Global Marketing

Nelipak

sean.egan@nelipak.com