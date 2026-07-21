Northern Trust Ties its One Northern Trust Strategy to Employee Ownership

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced Invested as One, a new employee ownership initiative under which eligible employees working at the company as of June 30, 2026, will receive up to 10 shares of Northern Trust common stock.

Through Invested as One, Northern Trust is expanding ownership across its workforce and providing employees with a direct stake in the company's future performance. The initiative recognizes employees' contributions, reinforces their role in delivering exceptional client outcomes and reflects the firm's belief that those who help create long-term value should share in it.

"Our strategy is One Northern Trust and in a very tangible way, the 'one' now includes our employees as an owner. One Northern Trust is not only our strategy; it is our shared responsibility, our shared opportunity and, ultimately, our shared success now and in the future," said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Trust.

The Invested as One stock grant will be available to eligible employees globally and is intended to broaden participation in the value Northern Trust creates over time. Shares awarded under the initiative will vest on December 1, 2026.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721451004/en/

Contacts:

Laura Hayes, lh232@ntrs.com