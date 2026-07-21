The company will demonstrate how integrated systems engineering, embedded software, cloud connectivity and cybersecurity can help diagnostics OEMs develop connected, market-ready instruments.

LRE Medical will showcase a connected IVD instrument demonstration at ADLM 2026, illustrating how secure connectivity can be engineered into custom diagnostic systems from the earliest stages of development. Visitors will see how embedded software, cloud connectivity and cybersecurity work together within the instrument architecture to enable remote services, lifecycle management and future AI-enabled applications.

As diagnostic instruments become increasingly software-defined, connectivity is evolving from an optional feature into an important foundation for the next generation of laboratory technology. Designing this capability into an instrument from the beginning can reduce the technical risk, delays and costs associated with adding digital functionality later in the product lifecycle.

From Standalone Instruments to Connected Platforms

Historically, many laboratory instruments operated in isolation, giving manufacturers limited visibility into real-world performance, software status and maintenance needs. For laboratories, this can result in reactive service and avoidable downtime.

Connected IVD systems can establish a reliable digital link between OEMs, instruments and laboratory networks. This architecture supports remote diagnostics, proactive service, controlled software updates and secure post-market monitoring.

A well-designed connected foundation can also support future AI-enabled services. Machine-learning applications depend on consistent, well-structured data flows, robust cybersecurity and an architecture that allows software and models to be managed within a regulated healthcare environment.

"Many diagnostics companies recognize the importance of connectivity and AI, but these capabilities cannot simply be added at the end of development," said Dr. Klaus Lun, CEO of LRE Medical. "They need to be engineered into the instrument architecture from the beginning. By combining systems engineering, embedded software, cybersecurity and manufacturing expertise, we help OEMs develop connected diagnostic systems that are ready for future digital applications."

Engineering Connectivity into the Core Architecture

LRE Medical integrates connectivity and digital services directly into an instrument's core architecture. As a contract development and manufacturing partner specializing in complex IVD systems, the company brings together mechanics, electronics, optics, embedded software, cloud infrastructure and manufacturing engineering in a unified development model.

This integrated approach helps reduce technical risk and costly redesign loops while preparing instruments for remote diagnostics, fleet monitoring, cybersecurity lifecycle management and future AI integration.

See the Demonstration at Booth 883

At booth 883, visitors will experience a demonstration of a connected IVD instrument securely exchanging data with cloud-based services. The demonstration will show how this enables remote diagnostics, lifecycle monitoring and secure software management, while providing a scalable foundation for future digital applications.

Visitors can meet the LRE Medical team at booth 883 to discuss how connected instrument architecture can accelerate innovation, reduce development risk and improve operational efficiency.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, book a meeting with LRE Medical.

About LRE Medical

LRE Medical has more than six decades of experience developing and manufacturing complex IVD systems. The company supports diagnostics OEMs from concept development through industrialization and serial production. By integrating mechanics, electronics, optics, embedded software and manufacturing engineering within a single development process, LRE Medical helps customers manage complexity and accelerate time to market. Learn more at www.lre-medical.com.

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Media Contact

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