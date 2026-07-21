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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Action Behavior Centers Expands Support for Families with New Family Resource Hub for Autism and ABA Therapy

New online destination helps families navigate autism screening, diagnosis, ABA therapy, insurance and school readiness with trusted, evidence-based resources.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), today announced the launch of its Family Resource Hub. This no-cost, searchable library of content is designed to help families find trustworthy, evidence-based information, organized by topic and built around the questions families ask most.

The Family Resource Hub reflects ABC's broader commitment to supporting families long before a child begins ABA therapy and throughout every stage of their autism journey. That commitment is reflected in the experiences of families ABC services, with 97% stating they would recommend ABC to another family. By bringing these trusted resources into one place, ABC hopes to make it easier for more families to get clear answers and take the next step with confidence.

If a family is noticing early signs of autism in their child, waiting on an evaluation, or already working with a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) on ABA treatment, the hub gives them a single place to find what they need. Relevant information is organized by topic, including autism screening and diagnosis, ABA therapy, insurance, advocacy, school readiness, and outcomes research. Content available includes articles, videos, webinars, downloadable family resources, community resource guides, and more.

Families can also explore a collection of videos highlighting ABC's clinical leaders, take virtual tours of a few of ABC's 450+ ABA therapy centers, and hear from teammates who work with autistic children every day. The hub will continue to grow with new content added regularly.

"Families often reach out to us at a moment when they have a lot of questions and not a lot of time," said Matt Stringer, Chief Marketing Officer at Action Behavior Centers. "We wanted to build a place on our website where they could get clear, evidence-based answers, whether they're just beginning the diagnostic journey or looking to better understand ABA therapy and the research behind it."

Beyond education, the Family Resource Hub helps families take the next step. Families can use ABC's online autism screening tools to check in on their child's development, look up ABA therapy insurance benefits by state with the built-in insurance checker, and search an interactive map of ABC's 450+ locations to find ABA therapy near them.

Explore ABC's autism Family Resource Hub today at actionbehavior.com/resources.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:
Matt Stringer
Chief Marketing Officer
matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-expands-support-for-families-with-new-family-1194000

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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