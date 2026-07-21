Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Second Quarter Financials and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the nineteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026 of $8,182,181. Included in this net income is $2.7 million representing a one-time gain from the company's sale of its share of Bearing Insurance. The reported earnings per share were $1.745 fully diluted as compared to $0.669 at June 30, 2025. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,730,716,991, a 5.8% increase from June 30, 2025. The company continues to experience strong organic growth. Total assets have grown 44% since December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets were 0.256% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 0.483% at June 30, 2025; these percentages are both well below peer group percentages.

At the July 17, 2026 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share effective September 1, 2026, payable on or before September 15, 2026. The company has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 1.91% dividend yield and a stock price 82% higher than a year ago.

"As the country celebrates its 250th year of independence, we too celebrate completing our 125th year of being an independent community bank," added Szyperski.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For immediate release: July 21, 2026

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-reports-second-quarter-financials-and-de-1193965