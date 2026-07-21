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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 09:29
78,46 
-0,20 % -0,16
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Francia Páramo From DP World Named Among T21's 100 Women in Transportation and Logistics in Mexico

Recognition highlights leadership, innovation, and the growing impact of women across Mexico's logistics industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Francia Páramo, Director of Freight Forwarding in DP World in Mexico, was recognized in T21's "100 Women in Transportation and Logistics 2026," an annual list celebrating women who are shaping the future of Mexico's transportation, logistics, and supply chain sectors through leadership, innovation, and professional excellence.

Published by T21, one of Mexico's leading business media outlets covering transportation, logistics, supply chains, ports, and international trade, the recognition celebrates business leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and supply chain professionals whose careers have helped advance both their organizations and the broader logistics industry.

With more than 25 years of experience in logistics and international trade, Páramo has built a distinguished career in freight forwarding, business development, and strategic account management. Before joining DP World, she held leadership positions at global logistics companies including Kuehne+Nagel, Damco (Maersk), and CEVA Logistics, helping customers strengthen supply chains and expand international trade opportunities.

Today, as Director of Freight Forwarding at DP World in Mexico, Páramo leads the company's freight forwarding business through an integrated end-to-end logistics model, providing solutions spanning air, ocean, and ground transportation, customs services, and supply chain management. Her leadership has strengthened DP World's presence in strategic trade corridors supporting nearshoring and international commerce while delivering tailored logistics solutions for industries including automotive, retail, technology and consumer goods.

"Receiving this recognition is an honor because it reflects the incredible progress women are making across the logistics industry," said Páramo. "As our industry continues to evolve, diverse perspectives and strong collaboration will be essential to building more resilient supply chains and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders."

Francia Páramo's recognition reflects DP World's broader commitment to fostering diverse leadership and creating opportunities for women across the logistics industry. By investing in talent and empowering leaders, DP World continues to strengthen the teams driving smarter, more connected global trade.

Learn more about the people driving innovation and shaping the future of logistics at DP World.


Francia Páramo receives T21 recognition

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/francia-p%c3%a1ramo-from-dp-world-named-among-t21s-100-women-in-trans-1193987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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