Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - STRYK, maker of pouches powered by Nixodine, - a synthetic nicotine-analog compound - today announced the appointment of Chris Greer as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs. In this newly created role, Greer will lead the company's regulatory strategy, government affairs, and engagement with agencies, policymakers, and industry stakeholders as STRYK expands its portfolio of next-generation products.

Greer brings more than 15 years of experience in the tobacco and nicotine sector, spanning regulatory strategy, international trade, agency and stakeholder relations, government affairs, corporate governance, and communications. Since 2017, he has served as president and CEO of The Nicotine Resource Consortium (formerly TMA), the century-old information source and convener for tobacco and nicotine stakeholders, where he worked with government agencies, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, laboratories, and research organizations across the industry. After joining the industry in 2010, Greer held regulatory and corporate affairs roles in the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America. He began his career with Verizon Wireless in legal and external affairs.

"Chris has spent his career at the intersection of regulation, policy, and emerging product categories, and he is one of the most respected voices in the space," said Bryan G. Jones, Executive Chair of STRYK. "As we introduce a new pouch to adult consumers, credibility with regulators and transparency with stakeholders are foundational to how we operate. Chris will make sure we lead on both."

"STRYK is building a new product designed from the ground up for adult consumers +21 who want an alternative to nicotine," said Greer. "Doing that responsibly means engaging early and openly with regulators, policymakers, and the public health community. I'm excited to join a team that treats engagement and product stewardship as a cornerstone of the business, not an afterthought."

About STRYK

STRYK is a smoke-free pouch that contains no tobacco and is made for adults 21+. Powered by Nixodine, which was developed to offer a new kind of pouch experience - smooth, clean, and designed for modern adult users. STRYK pouches are available in Apple Cider, Spearmint, Wintergreen, Citrus, and Mocha. STRYK is a brand of Stryk Brands Inc. Learn more at strykbrands.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305768

Source: STRYK Brands