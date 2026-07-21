Pure Data Centres: Pure DC Secures Additional €1.3 Billion to Accelerate Growth of One of Europe's Largest AI Campuses

London, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over $4.2 billion now secured in last 12 months to capitalise on accelerating demand across Europe & Middle East

Lending base extended to five Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs), widening Pure DC's base for future expansion

Latest round of financing fuels delivery of Pure DC's first AI campus in Seinäjoki, Finland





Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), one of the fastest-growing hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure platforms across Europe and the Middle East, today announced it has secured €1.3 billion of committed senior debt against Phase 1 development of its Seinäjoki AI campus (SJK01), underscoring strong confidence from leading global financial institutions in the company's leadership, quality of assets, differentiated strategy, premier customer base and accelerating growth trajectory.

Senior project financing was secured across five MLAs (SMBC, ABN AMRO, Citi, Societe Generale, and Natixis CIB). The six-week execution process was fully aligned with the leasing of Phase 1 and brought in three new MLAs, (Citi, Societe Generale, and Natixis CIB), widening Pure DC's key lender group for future expansion.

Last week, (14th July) Pure DC announced it had launched what will become one of Finland's largest ever inward investment projects, and the largest ever by a UK company. Phase 1 development of SJK01 will see investment of over €1.5 billion for a 110MW AI facility, with the site capable of scaling to a +€7.5 billion, 550MW+ campus for AI workloads, subject to the necessary permissions and contracting. Phase 1 is already fully leased, with the substation for the first data hall, constructed and live, and all planning permissions and power requirements secured. At +€7.5 billion, the full Seinäjoki campus will be one of Europe's largest ever AI infrastructure projects, helping to put Finland at the forefront of Europe's AI transition.

In May the company announced $2.7billion in financing, including a $2.15 billion facility secured against its Dublin and Amsterdam campuses, alongside an increase in its corporate-level financing to $550 million.

The $2.15 billion facility, which was successfully syndicated within three months, attracted strong demand from the wider financing market and supports delivery of Pure's Dublin and Amsterdam developments. The Amsterdam facility is fully leased with construction currently underway. In March the Dublin facility became Europe's first self-powered carbon net-zero data centre, something the company is looking to develop further throughout the region. The debt facility also enables continued expansion of the Dublin campus. Located in the fibre-rich Ballycoolin area, the site is designed to deliver up to 150MW of IT capacity, with 54MW currently permitted.

In parallel, Pure DC increased its corporate-level financing facility to $550 million, providing enhanced flexibility to accelerate investment in new opportunities across FLAP-D infill sites and AI scaled campuses across the region. This facility complements traditional asset-level financing, enabling Pure to act quickly in securing new sites and advancing its development pipeline.

Together, these financings, now totalling over $4.2 billion, provide Pure with significant financial flexibility to execute against its growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a key player in the European and Middle East data centre markets. The company is particularly focused on expanding its presence in the Middle East which it believes will become one of the defining growth markets for AI and hyperscale infrastructure over the next decade.

"This latest financing marks another important milestone for Pure DC as we accelerate delivery of one of Europe's largest AI infrastructure campuses in Seinäjoki. The confidence shown by leading global lenders reflects the strength of our platform, the quality of our customer relationships and the scale of the opportunity ahead. With more than $4.2 billion secured over the past 12 months, we are building the financial capacity and operational momentum to support the next phase of AI and hyperscale growth across Europe and the Middle East." said Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & interim CEO, Pure DC.

Mike Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer, Pure DC, continued: "Securing €1.3 billion of committed senior debt for Phase 1 of SJK01, alongside the expansion of our MLA group to five institutions, demonstrates both the quality of this asset and the depth of appetite for Pure DC's growth strategy. The speed and discipline of this execution, aligned to the full leasing of Phase 1, further strengthens our funding base and gives us greater flexibility to advance our pipeline at pace."

# # # ENDS # # #

Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints and regulatory hurdles. Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to:www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk

Attachment

Pure DC today announced it has secured €1.3 billion of committed senior debt against Phase 1 development of its Seinäjoki AI campus.

Pure Data Centres puredc@pagefield.co.uk