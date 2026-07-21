Istanbul Technical University Becomes Turkiye's Top-Ranked University in QS World University Rankings 2027

ITU has achieved its highest-ever QS ranking, rising to 279th place globally; it is the top-ranked university from Turkiye among the 25 universities included in the ranking.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Istanbul Technical University has been ranked by QS Quacquarelli Symond, one of the world's most prestigious higher education ranking organizations. ITU achieved a significant global success in the QS World University Rankings 2027, published by QS. Rising to 279th place globally, ITU achieved its highest-ever QS World University Ranking and became the top-ranked university from Turkey in the rankings.

In the QS 2027 results, 1,504 higher education institutions worldwide were evaluated, and 25 universities from Turkey were included in the rankings. Istanbul Technical University (ITU), which entered the top 300 universities in the world for the first time last year, climbed 19 places this year, further strengthening its position in the international higher education arena.

ITU's achievement stands out as a remarkable milestone in terms of the university's research capacity, scientific output, international visibility, the strong presence of its graduates in the business world, and its high reputation among employers. In the QS 2027 results, ITU's research intensity was rated as "very high," and the university once again demonstrated its position as one of Turkey's strongest representatives of higher education on a global scale, particularly through its impact in research, education, innovation, and employability.

Istanbul Technical University Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal stated that the achieved success is not merely a rise in rankings, but a strong international confirmation demonstrating that ITU's 253-year scientific legacy meets the needs of the future.

"In the QS World University Rankings 2027, published by QS, one of the world's most prestigious higher education ranking organizations, Istanbul Technical University, Türkiye's oldest and most established technical university, achieved its highest ever ranking, placing 1st in Türkiye and 279th worldwide. This achievement reflects our commitment to aligning our 253-year legacy with the needs of the future."

Prof. Dr. Mandal emphasized that ITU's global influence will further strengthen in the coming period, adding the following:

"We are proud to rank first in Turkey. At the same time, this achievement further increases our responsibility towards our youth, our country, and future generations. As ITU, we continue our commitment to creating value for humanity through science, technology, and innovation, and to educating and empowering the generations that will shape the future."

The QS World University Rankings evaluate universities based on indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty member, faculty-to-student ratio, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, international research network, employment outcomes, and sustainability. ITU's rise in the 2027 results demonstrates that the university has achieved a more visible, competitive, and influential position not only in Türkiye but also within the global higher education ecosystem.

With its 253-year history, ITU, one of the world's oldest technical universities, continues to lead Turkey's scientific and technological development through its education and research activities in engineering, architecture, basic sciences, design, technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. With its strong academic staff, interdisciplinary research infrastructure, international collaborations, and the global impact of its graduates, the university resolutely pursues its goal of being a pioneering research university that provides solutions to the problems of the future.

Turkey's top ranking in the QS World University Rankings 2027 reinforces ITU's rising position in global higher education, as well as Turkey's international representation in science, technology, and innovation.

About Istanbul Technical University

Founded in 1773, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) is one of the oldest and most prestigious technical universities in Türkiye and the world, specializing in engineering, architecture, fundamental sciences, design, technology, and entrepreneurship. With a 253-year academic legacy, ITU aims to cultivate generations that shape the future through its focus on scientific research, innovation, sustainability, and social benefit.

Media Communications

Istanbul Technical University Media and Communication Office

Email: kurumsaliletisim@itu.edu.tr

Phone: +90 542 390 52 70

Web: https://ipd.itu.edu.tr/en/homepage

SOURCE: Istanbul Technical University (ITU)

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