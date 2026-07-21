General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI and MBDA Commit to Weapons Collaboration

Companies Will Integrate SPEAR Onto MQ-9B and Gambit 6

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and MBDA have announced a commitment to integrate the European missile-maker's SPEAR precision strike weapons onto new aircraft built by the American uncrewed aircraft manufacturer.

GA-ASI President David R. Alexander and MBDA UK Managing Director Chris Allam signed a memorandum of understanding that outlined the agreement at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026. The companies will work together to ensure the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft and Gambit 6 collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) can carry and use the SPEAR weapons.

"We've built an excellent business relationship with MBDA as part of the integration of the Brimstone missile onto the UK's Protector," said Mr. Alexander. "So, working with MBDA to enable SPEAR on our broader MQ-9B line, and our Gambit CCA, feels like a very natural extension of our partnership."

Protector RG Mk1 is the version of MQ-9B in operation for the UK Royal Air Force.

"The consolidation of MBDA's relationship with GA-ASI is a testament to the strength of our long history of cooperation, most recently with Brimstone and Protector," said Mr. Allam. "Remotely piloted aircraft and autonomous/collaborative platforms, such as MQ-9B and Gambit, are revolutionizing modern air combat. Integrating the innovative capability of SPEAR multiplies the effect these platforms provide into decisive operational advantage."

SPEAR is MBDA's miniature cruise missile, a next-generation air-launched surface attack weapon that provides a low collateral damage precision effect, with a high load out for persistence. SPEAR reaches beyond the horizon to ensure that the launch aircraft remains safely away from hostile air defenses, but with an engagement capability across a broad threat set.

GA-ASI's long range, high endurance MQ-9B platform is in operation or on order by close to a dozen nations, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and Poland. The Gambit CCA is an uncrewed combat aircraft optimized for attack roles such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD) and stand-off precision strike, making it a versatile option for evolving security needs. GA-ASI and MBDA company leaders believe that the combination of these ready aircraft with the latest weapons will yield a highly relevant and quick-to-field new capability for global militaries.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About MBDA

MBDA is a unique multi-national European group, a global leader in complex weapon systems, playing a key role in the protection of nations. Established in the spirit of international co-operation, MBDA and its 20,000+ employees work together to support the sovereignty of its nations, and allied countries worldwide. As an accelerator of innovation, MBDA is the only European group capable of designing and manufacturing complex weapons to meet all current and future operational requirements of all three of the armed forces (land, sea and air). MBDA is owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%) and Leonardo (25%).

For more information, visit www.mbda-systems.com

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-and-mbda-commit-to-weapons-collaboration-1193565