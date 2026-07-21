Haven Safety Corporation: Haven Expands Enterprise Ecosystem with New Integration Capabilities

New integration capabilities enable organizations to connect Haven's AI platform with enterprise systems, accelerating deployment and enriching AI-powered safety intelligence.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Haven Safety, the AI-native platform transforming incident investigations and organizational learning, today announced new integration capabilities that expand Haven's ability to seamlessly connect with customers' enterprise technology environments. To power this connectivity, Haven has selected YuzeData, a connected data platform purpose-built for the sustainability software ecosystem.

These new capabilities enable organizations to integrate Haven with existing EHS platforms, enterprise applications, operational systems, document repositories, and other critical business data sources. By providing Haven's AI agents with broader operational context, customers can accelerate implementation while improving the quality and depth of AI-driven investigations, recommendations, and organizational learning.

"As organizations continue adopting AI, success will increasingly depend on how well that AI can understand the environment in which people work," said Joseph Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven Safety. "The value isn't simply connecting systems. It's giving AI the context it needs to reason more effectively. An incident doesn't happen in isolation. It happens within a network of procedures, assets, maintenance records, training programs, operating conditions, and historical experience. By making that information more accessible to Haven, organizations can deploy AI that delivers more accurate investigations, stronger corrective actions, and deeper organizational learning, all while preserving the technology investments they've already made."

Unlike traditional AI applications that operate within a single system, Haven is designed to serve as the reasoning and learning layer across an organization's safety ecosystem. As enterprise information becomes connected, Haven's AI agents can evaluate incidents with a richer understanding of operational context, helping organizations uncover contributing factors, validate findings against company procedures, identify systemic risks, and generate more effective corrective and preventive actions. The result is not simply better investigations, but a continuously improving organizational knowledge base that helps organizations prevent future incidents before they occur.

Through these new integration capabilities, organizations can:

Accelerate implementation with streamlined enterprise connectivity.

Connect Haven to existing EHS, maintenance, HR, operational, and business systems.

Give Haven's AI agents richer organizational context for investigations and learning.

Preserve existing technology investments while adding advanced AI capabilities.

Build a scalable integration foundation that supports future business growth and innovation.

This approach reflects Haven's broader strategy of building an open platform that complements, rather than replaces, existing enterprise applications. Organizations can continue using the systems they trust while enabling Haven's AI to reason across a more complete picture of their operations.

"Every organization has accumulated valuable operational knowledge across dozens of systems over many years," Hanna added. "Our goal is not to replace those systems. Our goal is to help organizations unlock more value from them. By connecting enterprise information to Haven, we're enabling AI that understands how the organization actually operates, allowing every investigation to become smarter and every incident to contribute more effectively to preventing the next one."

The new integration capabilities are available immediately for Haven customers.

About Haven Safety

Haven Safety is an AI-native platform that transforms how organizations investigate incidents, identify root causes, and continuously improve operational performance. Purpose-built for high hazard industries, Haven combines advanced AI reasoning with deep safety expertise to help organizations conduct higher quality investigations, generate stronger corrective actions, and convert every incident into lasting organizational learning. Haven's platform includes HavenSIGHT for frontline incident capture, HavenEDGE for AI-powered investigations and root cause analysis, HavenASSURE for investigation quality assurance, HavenPULSE for high-volume safety event management, and HavenIMPACT for enterprise safety intelligence and organizational learning.

For more information, visit www.havensafety.com.

About YuzeData

YuzeData is the connected data platform for sustainability, EHSQ (Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality), product compliance, and supply chain risk. Purpose-built for the sustainability software ecosystem, YuzeData enables organizations to connect disparate systems, transform and normalize data across vendor boundaries, and deliver operational intelligence to downstream consumers. Rather than replacing existing systems, YuzeData acts as an integration and orchestration layer that complements the platforms organizations already trust - preparing the sustainability community for the agentic AI future with high-quality, connected data. For more information, visit www.yuzedata.com.

Contact:

Madeleine Moench

madeleinem@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Haven Safety

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/haven-expands-enterprise-ecosystem-with-new-integration-capabilit-1193581