Marqii Launches Review Generation in Partnership with Thanx

Marqii Review Generation allows restaurants to manage their entire review process, from generation to response, from one centralized platform. Increasing review volume, star ratings, and response rates drive more citations in AI search results.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Marqii , the discovery platform built for hospitality businesses, today announced Marqii Review Generation, which allows restaurants to trigger SMS requests for reviews as soon as a guest completes an order. Launched first in partnership with Thanx , the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants, Marqii Review Generation allows restaurants to optimize their guest feedback for AI search performance while centralizing their guest review process from purchase to response.

Restaurant marketers are looking for more ways to improve search performance, both in traditional local searches and on AI search platforms like Gemini, Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Claude. According to a recent study¹ analyzing 2.2M AI search citations related to foodservice, more than 13% of answers are sourced from reviews. This makes generating new reviews even more crucial for restaurants who want to continue performing well in AI search.

"I'm always looking for tools that deliver real results for my clients without adding to their workload, and Review Generation checks both boxes," said Stacey Kane, CMO of California Tortilla and early adopter of Marqii Review Generation. "Asking for a review at exactly the right moment, right after a great ordering experience, is something every brand should be doing. Marqii has made it completely automatic."

"Marqii is focused on helping our restaurant partners be found and chosen by more guests every day," said Avi Goren, Marqii Co-Founder and CEO. "By introducing Review Generation, we don't just help restaurants improve their search performance. We give operators full control over their entire review process, from generation through to response and analysis."

When a guest completes an order - in-store via Thanx's direct POS integrations or online - that transaction flows automatically to Marqii, which sends a compliant, templated SMS inviting the guest to leave a review on Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, or Marqii First Party Reviews. Reviews generated through either integration are populated in the Marqii dashboard for centralized response and analysis.

"A restaurant's reputation is only as complete as the data feeding it; most systems only capture the digital order, missing the majority of revenue which still happens in person," said Zach Goldstein, Thanx Founder and CEO. "Thanx was built to treat every channel as one guest relationship, so the order at the counter and the order on the app carry equally into Marqii. Restaurants win when best-in-class systems work seamlessly together."

For more information about Marqii Review Generation, visit marqii.com/review-generation .

¹ https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/technology/how-restaurants-can-show-better-ai-search

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete discovery platform built for hospitality businesses. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 70 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii automates updates to listings, menus, and websites to help every location get discovered and chosen by more guests. Marqii Review Management gives operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests, and AI review analysis features make it easy to take action on guest feedback. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to rank higher in search results, and be found and chosen by more guests.

About Thanx

Thanx, Inc. (www.thanx.com) is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform built for restaurants. Thanx helps brands drive profitable growth by increasing guest frequency, growing direct sales, and reducing reliance on discounts. Thanx unifies loyalty, digital ordering, and marketing automation into one platform designed to turn first-time guests into regulars and deliver measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thanx was founded in 2011.

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Media Contacts:

Kelsey Verdier

VP of Marketing, Marqii

kelsey@marqii.com , 503-867-0731

Sarah Dirks

Director of Partnerships, Thanx

sarahdirks@thanx.com

SOURCE: Marqii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/marqii-launches-review-generation-in-partnership-with-thanx-1193929