With more than eight years of global operations, POWEROAD has built proven expertise in energy storage system design, manufacturing, and deployment. At The smarter E 2026, the company showcased its latest C&I energy storage solutions targeted for the European market. In his interview at the event, POWEROAD President Henry Hao described the company's localization strategies, highlighting the manufacturer's facilities in Belgium and the Netherlands. He mentioned plans for an R&D center in Central Europe and production facility in Eastern Europe. Hao explained the importance of POWEROAD's partnerships ...

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