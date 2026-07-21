Since the introduction of the reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) in 2023, photovoltaic installations on re-wetted peatlands have been eligible for support. While the topic attracted significant attention at industry events following the policy change, interest has since waned. A new guidance document aims to renew interest in the sector after the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) identified a technical potential of 134 GW to 268 GW for peatland PV systems across Germany. According to the study, around 334,500 hectares of peatland could be made available ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...