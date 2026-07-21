New turnkey, locally managed PaletteAI Inference Launchpad helps enterprises control token costs with local-first inference, while expanded PaletteAI support for AMD gives customers more choice across GPUs, models and AI infrastructure stacks.

Spectro Cloud, a leading provider of AI infrastructure management software, today launched PaletteAI Inference Launchpad, a turnkey, locally managed solution designed to help enterprises reduce token costs by as much as 70% and run AI inference closer to their data, applications and users.

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The company also announced expanded PaletteAI support for AMD-powered AI infrastructure, including AMD GPUs, AMD GPU Operator, ROCm runtime, and the AMD enterprise AI reference stack including AMD-optimized models from the AMD Inference Microservices (AIMs) catalog.

Together, the announcements expand PaletteAI as one platform for production AI infrastructure across heterogeneous environments giving enterprises, neoclouds and sovereign cloud providers a more flexible path to run governed AI infrastructure across NVIDIA and AMD silicon.

AI infrastructure is entering the token economy. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that AI token consumption will increase 24-fold by 2030, reaching 120 quadrillion tokens per month as consumer and enterprise adoption grows. As AI moves into production, token usage is becoming an operational concern. Enterprises need to manage token cost, meter usage, apply governance, and decide when workloads should run locally versus through external model services. At the same time, customers are seeking greater choice across GPUs, models, runtimes, and deployment environments.

PaletteAI Inference Launchpad gives enterprises a turnkey, locally managed way to operationalize AI inference without building and maintaining a DIY inference stack. Teams can bring inference closer to where work happens, intelligently route requests across local and frontier models, meter token usage, enforce governance and quota policies, and reduce reliance on external inference services where local models are a better fit. Depending on workload mix and deployment characteristics, organizations can reduce token costs by up to 70%.

Designed for local-first inference, PaletteAI Inference Launchpad combines the simplicity of turnkey local operation with the flexibility to preserve frontier model access when needed. Supporting both NVIDIA and AMD infrastructure, it gives enterprises, neoclouds, and sovereign cloud providers a consistent operational model for deploying, governing, and scaling AI inference across heterogeneous AI environments.

With expanded AMD support, PaletteAI gives enterprises, neoclouds and sovereign cloud providers a validated path to operationalize AMD-powered AI infrastructure. PaletteAI provides full-stack lifecycle management across bare metal, Kubernetes, GPUs, runtimes, models, inference services and token-level controls, helping customers deploy, govern, operate and scale AMD-based AI environments while preserving flexibility across their AI stack.

"Enterprises and cloud providers are looking for open, scalable AI infrastructure that gives them more control over cost, performance and deployment choice," said Kumaran Siva, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise AI at AMD. "Spectro Cloud's support for AMD-powered infrastructure in PaletteAI and PaletteAI Inference Launchpad helps customers accelerate production AI deployments across flexible, open AI stacks."

To extend PaletteAI Inference Launchpad to enterprises in regulated industries, as well as neocloud and sovereign environments, Spectro Cloud is working with infrastructure and service-provider partners that specialize in these markets. Austin- and Dubai-based NexusIgnite is among the first, partnering with Spectro Cloud to help customers deploy and operate AI inference infrastructure where data residency, governance and operational control are critical requirements.

"NexusIgnite is focused on delivering sovereign AI infrastructure for organizations with strict data residency, governance and compliance requirements," said Greg Forrest, CEO, NexusIgnite. "As enterprise AI moves into production, customers need inference services that are easier to deploy, operate and govern across their GPU infrastructure. Spectro Cloud's PaletteAI Inference Launchpad fits our managed AI infrastructure strategy and gives those customers a faster path to production within trusted sovereign environments."

Availability

PaletteAI Inference Launchpad and expanded AMD support for PaletteAI are available now. Please contact your Spectro Cloud representative to schedule a live demo or visit www.spectrocloud.com.

AMD Advancing AI attendees can see live demos of PaletteAI Inference Launchpad on July 22-23, 2026, at Booth 515A or in the Spectro Cloud hospitality suite. They can also join Spectro Cloud CTO and Co-Founder Saad Malik's ISV Pavilion Expo Theater session at 2:20 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 22.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud helps platform teams and cloud providers modernize and manage infrastructure for the AI era without adding more tools or operational complexity.

With PaletteAI, enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds can build, deploy, manage, govern and scale full-stack environments across VMs, Kubernetes, edge, regulated and air-gapped locations, and AI infrastructure. PaletteAI helps teams start quickly with Launchpads turnkey, locally managed solutions for urgent outcomes such as VM modernization, token cost control and edge operations then scale into centralized lifecycle management, governance and fleet operations on the same platform.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

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Contacts:

pr@spectrocloud.com