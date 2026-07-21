December 2025 debenture and Lyocon acquisition notes retired in full eliminating all monthly amortization obligations, simplifying the capital structure and dedicating remaining proceeds to the Golden Power financial-assurance requirements for the proposed 70% controlling interest in Tekne and Defense Security platform execution

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced it has repaid in full the approximately $15.5 million remaining principal of its December 2025 debenture and the entire $1.25 million aggregate principal of the subordinated convertible notes issued in connection with its acquisition of Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") approximately $16.75 million of principal obligations extinguished within days of closing the Company's $38.0 million public offering.

No principal remains outstanding under either instrument. The debenture repayment permanently eliminates the recurring monthly amortization burden and removes the requirement to apply equity-line proceeds to debt service freeing the Company's capital resources for growth and execution.

The repayments mark the first major use-of-proceeds milestone delivered following the offering completed exactly as committed to investors. NUBURU intends to deploy remaining net proceeds to support the financial-assurance requirements associated with the Italian Government Golden Power review and to advance its proposed acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), subject to Golden Power clearance and other closing conditions, as well as acquisition, working-capital and near-term execution requirements for its integrated Defense Security platform.

"Completing these repayments within days of our financing demonstrates disciplined execution against the commitments we made to investors," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. "We have repaid approximately $16.75 million of principal obligations, eliminated the debenture's recurring amortization burden and decisively simplified our capital structure. The current trading venue does not affect the capital already raised, the repayments completed or our intended allocation of remaining net proceeds toward the proposed Tekne transaction and platform execution."

"With the debenture and Lyocon acquisition notes paid in full, our focus shifts even more decisively toward execution," said Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of NUBURU Defense LLC. "We will continue progressing the Golden Power process and the remaining Tekne closing conditions while accelerating the integration of software, photonics, electronic warfare and CEMA, defense mobility and advanced manufacturing into a unified Defense Security platform."

Continued Market Access and Future Capital Resources

NUBURU's common stock continues to be publicly quoted and actively traded on the OTC Pink market under the symbol BURU, providing uninterrupted secondary-market access through participating broker-dealers while trading on NYSE American remains suspended. NUBURU remains a fully SEC-reporting public company and will continue to keep investors and stakeholders informed through SEC filings, official press releases and its investor-relations channels.

The current trading venue does not affect the gross proceeds already received from the Company's recently completed $38.0 million public offering, the debt repayments announced today or the Company's intended use of remaining net proceeds to support the financial-assurance requirements associated with the proposed Tekne transaction and the near-term execution of its integrated Defense Security platform.

NUBURU intends to submit a timely request for review of the NYSE Regulation staff determination and is evaluating all available actions to address the low-price deficiency. The Company's objective is to regain compliance and resume trading on NYSE American as promptly as practicable. The timing and outcome of the review, any hearing and any resumption of NYSE American trading remain subject to applicable Exchange procedures and market conditions. Further updates will be provided through official SEC filings and press releases.

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company delivering software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its platform strategy includes directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, electronic warfare and CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software and advanced deployable manufacturing.

NUBURU is focused on strengthening its capital structure, integrating strategic investments and converting its opportunity pipeline into contractual orders and sustained revenue growth. For more information, please visit c and follow NUBURU on X at https://x.com/nuburulasers and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuburu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include the expected benefits of the debt repayments; the Company's capital structure, liquidity and use of remaining offering proceeds; expected equity-line usage; continued over-the-counter quotation and secondary-market access; the availability, amendment or future use of the SEPA and the availability of alternative financing; the Golden Power process and proposed Tekne acquisition; the NYSE American review, efforts to address the low-price deficiency and potential resumption of trading on NYSE American; and platform-execution and shareholder-value objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the repayments may not produce anticipated benefits; available cash may be insufficient; additional financing or share issuances may be required; the SEPA may not be amended or available for future advances and alternative financing may not be available on acceptable terms; Golden Power clearance may be delayed, conditioned or denied; the Tekne transaction may not close or integrate as expected; the Company may not obtain a favorable outcome in the NYSE American review, address the low-price deficiency, resume trading on NYSE American or maintain its listing; over-the-counter trading may be volatile or illiquid; and other risks described in NUBURU's SEC filings. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721074921/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Investor Relations ir@nuburu.net Media press@nuburu.net www.nuburu.net Source: NUBURU, Inc.