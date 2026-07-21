West Texas Resources, Inc.: West Texas Resources Announces Strategic Expansion of Technical Capabilities and Operational Platform

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / West Texas Resources, Inc. (OTCID:WTXR) today announced a strategic expansion of its technical, engineering and land management capabilities as the Company advances its growth strategy across both organic development and acquisition-driven opportunities.

The Company is adding a Land Manager, a senior petroleum engineer and additional field personnel to support asset evaluation, workover planning, well rehabilitation, production optimization and integration of future acquisitions. These enhancements are designed to strengthen the Company's operating platform and improve the efficiency and performance of existing and newly acquired assets.

Organic growth initiatives include well testing, infrastructure upgrades, equipment installation, production restarts and application of modern technical practices. In parallel, the Company continues to evaluate producing properties, development-stage assets, leases, wells, equipment and complementary energy businesses.

"We are positioning West Texas Resources for meaningful growth while remaining disciplined in how we evaluate opportunities and deploy capital," said Chairman and CEO Donald H. Goree.

The Company is also improving internal planning, financial reporting and corporate governance to support future operations, acquisitions and financing activities. Management expects increased operational and corporate activity in the coming months and intends to provide updates as milestones are achieved.

About West Texas Resources, Inc.

West Texas Resources, Inc. is an emerging oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, rehabilitation and optimization of energy assets. The Company seeks to grow through a combination of organic operational development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships with experienced industry professionals. West Texas Resources is working to establish a scalable operating platform capable of supporting a broader portfolio of oil and gas properties and related energy opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding anticipated growth, hiring plans, operational expansion, potential acquisitions, asset-development activities, financing opportunities, future production and expected corporate developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain financing, recruit qualified personnel, complete acquisitions, verify reserves and production potential, rehabilitate or operate wells, obtain regulatory approvals, manage operating costs and execute its broader business strategy.

Potential acquisitions and other transactions discussed or evaluated by the Company may not be completed. Operational plans may be modified based on technical findings, financing availability, commodity prices, regulatory requirements and other factors. West Texas Resources undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Erin Maire

Erin@West-Texas.com

Contact Investor Relations through the Company's website:

www.West-Texas.com

SOURCE: West Texas Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/west-texas-resources-announces-strategic-expansion-of-technical-capabilities-and-1193820