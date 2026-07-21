Grayscale Investments Appoints Sebastian Pulido as Managing Director, Head of Onchain Asset Management

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Pulido as Managing Director, Head of Onchain Asset Management. In this newly created role, Pulido will report to Steve Vanourny, Head of Index.

Pulido brings more than 15 years of experience across traditional finance, institutional blockchain strategy, tokenization, and decentralized finance. His background combines deep crypto-native and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building institutional digital asset initiatives.

As Head of Onchain Asset Management, Pulido will lead the development of products and strategies that meet evolving institutional demand for onchain investment solutions. His appointment underscores Grayscale's continued commitment to delivering innovative, investor-focused solutions as institutional engagement with digital assets continues to grow.

The appointment comes as Grayscale ranks #1 in key categories where it competes, as evident in its success in H1 2026. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (Ticker: BTC) ranked No. 1 in year-to-date inflows among Bitcoin ETPs, ahead of products offered by the largest traditional asset managers, and Grayscale led all digital asset ETPs in run-rate revenue and revenue capture1. The firm also expanded its product suite with new offerings including Grayscale Sui Staking ETF (Ticker: GSUI) and Grayscale Hyperliquid Staking ETF (Ticker: HYPG), the latter surpassing $100 million in assets under management approximately three weeks after its launch1-

"Sebastian brings the rare ability to connect market structure, tokenization, and decentralized finance with the expectations of institutional investors," said Steve Vanourny, Grayscale's Head of Index. "His perspective will help us thoughtfully expand Grayscale's asset management capabilities while continuing to deliver products that are accessible, durable, and built for the long term."

Most recently, Pulido served as Director of Institutional & DeFi Business at Aave Labs, where he led the firm's institutional capital markets strategy and launched and commercialized Aave Horizon, an onchain lending market for tokenized assets. In that role, he worked closely with leading asset managers, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers to develop tokenization initiatives and expand institutional access to decentralized finance.

Previously, Pulido was at Onyx by J.P. Morgan, now known as Kinexys, where he focused on the firm's institutional blockchain strategy. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs, where he led regulatory and market structure transformation initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join Grayscale at a time when institutional interest in digital assets continues to accelerate," said Pulido. "Grayscale has the scale, expertise, and track record to help define the next phase of this market, and I look forward to working with Steve and the broader team to further strengthen Grayscale's role at the intersection of traditional and onchain finance."

Grayscale ETPs are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the '40 Act) and therefore are not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. The ETPs are subject to significant risk and an investor may lose all their money. The ETPs are subject to heightened volatility and are not suitable for all investors. An investment in the ETPs is not a direct investment in any cryptocurrencies.

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with access to a broad range of digital assets through a comprehensive suite of investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest digital asset-focused asset manager based on AUM as of 6/30/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

This information must be preceded or accompanied by a Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF : Grayscale Hyperliquid Staking ETF and Grayscale Sui Staking ETF (collectively the "Funds") prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

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1 Bloomberg and Grayscale as of 6/30/2026. Comparison limited to U.S. issuers only.