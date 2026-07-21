White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $4.2 million, or $1.70 Per Diluted Share, for the Second Quarter of 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the "Company"), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter results really drive home something we have always believed: investing in relationships pays off," said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. "The growth and performance achieved this quarter reflect the genuine ties we have built in our communities over time. Heading into the second half of the year, we remain committed to this relationship-driven approach, which we believe positions us well for continued growth and performance."

"Deposit growth continued to gain momentum this quarter, a reflection of the deposit-gathering culture we've built across the organization," said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. "Core deposits remain the cornerstone of our franchise, giving us a stable, low-cost funding base to support the products and services our clients rely on. Additionally, we were encouraged by the trajectory of our performance metrics this quarter, though we recognize we have further to go. This is a step forward, not a finish line, and we remain focused on driving returns even higher."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased to $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased eight basis points to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026 and increased three basis points from 3.56% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loans increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.

Total deposits increased $180.8 million, or 14.5%, year-over-year, to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 68.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2026.

Tangible book value per share increased 16.1% to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 a year ago.



Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average equity of 13.82% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.87% and 11.63%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and 0.94% and 12.62%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.

"Net interest margin expanded by eight basis points from the prior quarter, driven by a decline in deposit costs while asset yields remained relatively stable. We continue to focus on disciplined deposit pricing as a key lever for margin performance in the current interest rate environment," said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026, and 3.56% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2026, NIM increased seven basis points to 3.55% compared to 3.48% in the first six months of 2025.

Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income increased 4.2% to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily attributable to modest increases in loans and investment securities, and increased 13.3% compared to $21.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total interest expense increased modestly to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, from $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, and $9.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. The slight increase in interest expense was largely due to an increase in deposit costs and notes payable, which were offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. In the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased 19.1% to $26.8 million, compared to $22.5 million in the first six months of 2025.

Noninterest income increased 7.2% to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 17.3% compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date, noninterest income increased 17.7% to $4.7 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period a year earlier.

Noninterest expense was $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in data processing related expenses, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $20.6 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first six months of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 13.8% to $1.632 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 0.2% compared to $1.629 billion at March 31, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $25.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $171.0 million at June 30, 2026, an increase from $140.5 million at June 30, 2025. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.

Total deposits increased 14.5% to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026. Demand and non-interest bearing deposits increased 7.3%, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 5.5% and time deposits increased 25.6% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $11.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $21.5 million a year prior, and were unchanged compared to March 31, 2026. Total stockholders' equity increased to $118.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, and $115.0 million at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 at June 30, 2025, and $46.56 at March 31, 2026.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026. This is compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

There were approximately $532,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026. This compared to $20,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, and $365,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.

"Credit quality remained sound this quarter, reflecting disciplined underwriting and the strength of the markets we serve. With loan growth steady, we maintained a measured approach to our allowance for credit losses, keeping reserves appropriately conservative as we manage the balance sheet carefully," said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $15.9 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.

Net loan charge-offs were $45,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $23,000 in the first quarter of 2026, and net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

Capital

The Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory "well-capitalized" requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.56% for the Bank at June 30, 2026.

Dividends

On June 8, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2026.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam's Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state's flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation's fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region's hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $448,000 in June 2026, with an average of 46 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $489,000, with an average of 53 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer

479-684-3754

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees - 21,784,168 - 20,982,168 - 19,611,698 Investment securities 1,791,496 1,591,936 1,431,773 Federal funds sold and other 458,631 485,619 175,917 Total interest income 24,034,295 23,059,723 21,219,388 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,397,532 9,285,778 8,538,199 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 127,630 190,477 296,860 Notes payable 659,612 612,121 477,735 Federal funds purchased and other - 6 7,113 Total interest expense 10,184,774 10,088,382 9,319,907 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,849,521 12,971,341 11,899,481 Provision for credit losses 575,000 505,000 800,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,274,521 12,466,341 11,099,481 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 192,630 176,430 162,185 Wealth management fee income 1,146,636 1,202,766 994,100 Secondary market fee income 408,611 285,455 223,956 Bank owned-life insurance income 82,831 81,262 82,190 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - - 15,475 Other 625,954 546,792 616,667 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,456,662 2,292,705 2,094,573 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,219,768 6,200,928 5,185,716 Occupancy and equipment 1,233,812 1,281,006 1,189,886 Data processing 943,002 889,050 857,198 Marketing and business development 634,229 524,307 609,549 Professional services 763,047 864,886 699,968 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,037 53,036 53,037 Other 381,162 569,599 326,224 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,228,057 10,382,812 8,921,578 Income before income taxes 5,503,126 4,376,234 4,272,476 Income tax provision 1,331,963 991,497 974,775 NET INCOME - 4,171,163 - 3,384,737 - 3,297,701 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic - 1.71 - 1.39 - 1.35 Diluted - 1.70 - 1.38 - 1.34

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees - 42,766,336 - 37,926,704 Investment securities 3,383,432 2,690,344 Federal funds sold and other 944,250 408,895 Total Interest Income 47,094,018 41,025,943 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 18,683,310 16,850,654 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 318,107 689,917 Notes payable 1,271,733 953,160 Federal funds purchased and other 6 20,135 Total interest expense 20,273,156 18,513,866 NET INTEREST INCOME 26,820,862 22,512,077 Provision for credit losses 1,080,000 1,470,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 25,740,862 21,042,077 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 369,060 333,371 Wealth management fee income 2,349,402 2,011,929 Secondary market fee income 694,066 352,780 Bank owned life insurance income 164,093 162,793 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - 15,475 Other 1,172,746 1,160,808 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,749,367 4,037,156 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 12,420,696 10,117,408 Occupancy and equipment 2,514,818 2,334,987 Data processing 1,832,052 1,715,313 Marketing and business development 1,158,536 1,006,686 Professional services 1,627,933 1,350,676 Amortization of intangible asset 106,073 106,073 Other 950,761 719,722 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 20,610,869 17,350,865 Income before income taxes 9,879,360 7,728,368 Income tax provision 2,323,460 1,800,860 NET INCOME - 7,555,900 - 5,927,508 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic - 3.10 - 2.42 Diluted - 3.08 - 2.42

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 50,663,272 - 90,195,055 - 25,604,276 Investment securities 170,990,805 174,615,913 140,544,711 Loans held for sale 2,932,183 3,952,595 2,442,642 Loans 1,353,385,224 1,305,543,802 1,208,102,220 Allowance for credit losses (15,853,123 - (15,247,761 - (14,033,740 - Net loans 1,337,532,101 1,290,296,041 1,194,068,480 Premises and equipment, net 35,765,424 36,384,276 37,411,490 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - - Accrued interest receivable 6,696,623 6,434,265 7,024,823 Bank owned life insurance 10,272,747 10,189,916 9,942,100 Deferred income taxes 4,847,229 4,701,648 4,522,795 Other investments 8,185,012 7,935,740 7,925,019 Intangible assets, net 1,485,021 1,538,058 1,697,167 Other assets 2,708,503 2,373,992 2,783,012 TOTAL ASSETS - 1,632,078,920 - 1,628,617,499 - 1,433,966,515 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing - 250,136,679 - 246,927,802 - 233,078,431 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 506,022,826 509,382,361 479,532,136 Time deposits 673,804,709 672,997,594 536,591,123 Total deposits 1,429,964,214 1,429,307,757 1,249,201,690 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,398,449 11,444,856 21,518,084 Notes payable 39,365,670 39,348,707 26,159,110 Operating lease liability 20,969,897 21,205,530 21,918,414 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,328,000 1,403,000 1,603,000 Accrued interest payable 3,450,889 2,950,381 2,636,403 Other liabilities 7,627,200 7,961,332 8,433,777 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,514,104,319 1,513,621,563 1,331,470,478 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24,783 24,783 24,876 Surplus 103,129,652 102,985,956 102,893,483 Retained earnings 21,025,696 18,072,910 6,787,654 Treasury stock, at cost (1,393,294 - (1,393,294 - (1,284,359 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,812,236 - (4,694,419 - (5,925,617 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 117,974,601 114,995,936 102,496,037 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 1,632,078,920 - 1,628,617,499 - 1,433,966,515

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 FOR THE PERIOD Net income - 4,171,163 - 3,384,737 - 3,297,701 Net income before taxes 5,503,126 4,376,234 4,272,476 Dividends declared per share 0.50 - 0.50 PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets - 1,632,078,920 - 1,628,617,499 - 1,433,966,515 Total investments 170,990,805 174,615,913 140,544,711 Total loans, net 1,337,532,101 1,290,296,041 1,194,068,480 Allowance for credit losses (15,853,123 - (15,247,761 - (14,033,740 - Total deposits 1,429,964,214 1,429,307,757 1,249,201,690 Stockholders' equity 117,974,601 114,995,936 102,496,037 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.03 - 0.87 - 0.94 - Return on average equity (annualized) 13.82 - 11.63 - 12.62 - Efficiency 62.73 - 68.02 - 63.75 - Net loans/Deposits 93.54 - 90.27 - 95.59 - Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.23 - 7.06 - 7.15 - Net loan losses/Total loans 0.00 - 0.00 - -0.00 - Uninsured & unpledged deposits 25.43 - 25.46 - 32.37 - PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 2,436,754 2,436,754 2,448,246 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,436,754 2,434,356 2,448,734 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,456,489 2,453,506 2,454,485 Basic earnings - 1.71 - 1.39 - 1.35 Diluted earnings 1.70 1.38 1.34 Book value 48.41 47.19 41.87 Tangible book value 47.81 46.56 41.17 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs - 44,637 - 22,951 - (10,889 - Classified assets 4,082,145 531,400 402,406 Nonperforming loans 532,252 19,540 364,853 Nonperforming assets 532,252 19,540 364,853 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.04 - 0.00 - 0.03 - Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.03 - 0.00 - 0.03 - Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.03 - 0.00 - 0.03 - Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.17 - 1.17 - 1.16 -

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other - 49,781,095 - 458,631 3.70 - - 54,218,692 - 485,619 3.63 - - 15,102,485 - 175,917 4.67 - Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 172,232,040 1,717,760 4.00 - 161,322,460 1,522,593 3.83 - 138,229,178 1,289,470 3.74 - Loans receivable 1,318,356,642 21,784,168 6.63 - 1,275,287,815 20,982,168 6.67 - 1,169,591,045 19,611,698 6.73 - Total interest-earning assets 1,540,369,777 - 23,960,559 6.24 - 1,490,828,967 - 22,990,380 6.25 - 1,322,922,708 - 21,077,085 6.39 - Noninterest-earning assets 82,152,352 82,265,066 81,927,528 Total assets - 1,622,522,129 - 1,573,094,033 - 1,404,850,236 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits - 1,168,960,248 - 9,397,532 3.22 - - 1,140,956,541 - 9,285,778 3.30 - - 985,435,006 - 8,538,199 3.48 - FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 11,413,936 127,630 4.49 - 16,405,773 190,483 4.71 - 26,552,308 303,973 4.59 - Notes payable 39,353,474 659,612 6.72 - 35,158,226 612,121 7.06 - 26,150,819 477,735 7.33 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,219,727,658 - 10,184,774 3.35 - 1,192,520,540 - 10,088,382 3.43 - 1,038,138,133 - 9,319,907 3.60 - Noninterest-bearing liabilities 281,721,922 262,573,581 261,876,451 Total liabilities 1,501,449,580 1,455,094,121 1,300,014,584 Stockholders' equity 121,072,549 117,999,912 104,835,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,622,522,129 - 1,573,094,033 - 1,404,850,236 Net interest-earning assets - 320,642,119 - 298,308,427 - 284,784,575 Net interest spread - 13,775,785 2.89 - - 12,901,998 2.82 - - 11,757,178 2.79 - Net interest margin 3.59 - 3.51 - 3.56 - (1)

Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).

