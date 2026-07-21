Myriad Genetics, Inc.: Myriad Genetics Launches FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces the full commercial launch of FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen, the only lab test that runs four prenatal genetic screens simultaneously from a single blood draw as early as eight weeks gestation. The FirstGene screen delivers fetal chromosome screening, fetal single-gene screening, patient carrier screening and fetal RhD screening in one integrated report. The screen has greater than 98% analytical sensitivity and greater than 99% analytical specificity.1

With results expected to be delivered in approximately 10 days, the FirstGene screen is designed to help clinicians know more sooner by streamlining a historically fragmented prenatal screening process. The screen brings together multiple guideline-supported screening modalities in one order, without the need for a reproductive partner sample, helping providers deliver actionable insights for patients earlier in pregnancy.

"The FirstGene screen represents the next generation of prenatal genetic screening, using a novel approach to derive a wide range of clinical insights from a single blood sample," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer, Myriad Genetics. "Providing four key prenatal genetic results with a competitive turnaround time helps clinicians make informed decisions during a patient's pregnancy. One order. One draw. One report. Four simultaneous screens."

The FirstGene screen integrates four distinct prenatal genetic screens into a single assay:

Fetal chromosome screen assesses fetal risk for common chromosomal conditions, including trisomy 21: Down syndrome, trisomy 18: Edwards syndrome, and trisomy 13: Patau syndrome; sex chromosome aneuploidies; and 22q11.2 microdeletion: DiGeorge syndrome, with greater than 99% analytical sensitivity and specificity. 1

assesses fetal risk for common chromosomal conditions, including trisomy 21: Down syndrome, trisomy 18: Edwards syndrome, and trisomy 13: Patau syndrome; sex chromosome aneuploidies; and 22q11.2 microdeletion: DiGeorge syndrome, with greater than 99% analytical sensitivity and specificity. Fetal single gene screen assesses fetal risk for 19 common, actionable recessive conditions with greater than 98% analytical sensitivity and greater than 99% analytical specificity, with no reproductive partner sample needed. 1

assesses fetal risk for 19 common, actionable recessive conditions with greater than 98% analytical sensitivity and greater than 99% analytical specificity, with no reproductive partner sample needed. Patient carrier screen assesses the carrier status of the pregnant individual for 20 recessive conditions, including cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, sickle cell disease and fragile X syndrome, with greater than 99% analytical sensitivity and specificity. 1

assesses the carrier status of the pregnant individual for 20 recessive conditions, including cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, sickle cell disease and fragile X syndrome, with greater than 99% analytical sensitivity and specificity. Fetal RhD screen assesses RhD compatibility between the pregnant patient and fetus with greater than 99% analytical sensitivity and specificity for copy number variant calling.1

The FirstGene screen was developed using a rigorous, data-driven approach that included extensive analytical testing, product optimization, and performance validation. Throughout development, results were continuously evaluated for accuracy, reliability, and consistent product performance. View the press release on the analytical validation published in Clinical Chemistry.

"As an OB/GYN, I know that in prenatal care, timing and access matter. Every additional test, blood draw or follow-up appointment can create friction for patients and providers alike and may delay access to important information that helps patients better understand their pregnancy," said Dallas Reed, MD, Principal Medical Advisor, Myriad Genetics. "The FirstGene screen allows obstetricians to order multiple recommended prenatal genetic screens from one maternal blood sample, helping clinicians deliver more complete information earlier in pregnancy and support timely, informed conversations with patients."

Learn more and access ordering information at FirstGeneScreen.com.

The right product, for the right patient, at the right time

With the introduction of the FirstGene screen, Myriad Genetics offers a comprehensive prenatal screening portfolio that also includes Prequel Prenatal Screen, Foresight Carrier Screen, and SneakPeek Early Gender Test, helping clinicians deliver the right product to the right patient at the right time.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, utility, and turnaround time of the FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

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*As of June 2026

1 Clinical Chemistry. 2026 Jun;72(6):679-691. doi: 10.1093/clinchem/hvag005. Epub 2026 Feb 19.