Through a licensing agreement with a new entity AiDE Reserv is making its entire technology stack available with no requirement to outsource claims.

Reserv, Inc. ("Reserv"), the parent company of Reserv Claims Analysis, LLC ("RCA") the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry's largest AI-native third-party administrator ("TPA") and Reserv Technologies, LLC a claims intelligence provider has entered into a definitive agreement to license all of its IP and technology stack to the Apeiros Insurance Data Exchange ("AiDE"), effective immediately.

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"We are continually demoing our internal system to carriers that don't use TPAs, and they all say, 'I want that.' There is clearly something comforting about seeing tech productionalized inside of the globally diverse 600-person adjusting staff of RCA," said Reserv CEO, CJ Przybyl. "It took a while to create the right structure to license all of our IP to AiDE without grant-back data rights to Reserv keeping all data secure and proprietary. The industry is currently being bombarded by 'workflow' engines, 'intelligence' layers, and so on that want minimums, SaaS fees, and multi-year contracts. They are forcing CIOs and CCOs into long-term commitments in a landscape that is changing faster than any of us have ever seen."

Reserv's solution through AiDE is simple customers get access to all of the LLM models, the infrastructure, data storage, connectors, complex LLM orchestration and optimization architecture, effectively every feature Reserv Technologies has built to power RCA, on a simple compute cost plus 10% model. No minimums, no seat licenses, no SaaS, no multi-year contracts, simply pay for the model compute tokens used.

What is AiDE?

AiDE is a stand-alone entity that licenses technology from Reserv and partners with customers and consulting firms to implement clean infrastructure and AI models into existing system architectures. AiDE provides no data grant-back rights to Reserv, so all of the data is wholly owned by the customer and is fully available to build their own bespoke models and gain their own data insights.

AiDE Commodity Feature Suite

Commoditized models like FNOL automation, claim triage, subrogation detection, demand letter detection, BDX ingestion financial reconciliation (including Lloyd's FCP), data extraction, and claim file QA are all available for extremely low cost. For example, a BDX cleaning may cost a carrier $0.25 for a BDX scrub, issue categorization, and a correction plan whereas the current solutions cost upwards of $13 for less functionality.

AiDE Complex Feature Suite

More complex models, such as full LLM-driven data mapping and rollover tools, complex claims adjusting logic and automation, interrogatable claims through prompting, self-reporting portfolio analytics, claim action plan ingestion and generation, contextually aware claim and underwriting guidelines analysis, automated claim status, and many others, are available on an ad-hoc basis. This means these models may be turned on and off on a claim-by-claim basis with no obligation or minimum spend required to use the models, and avoids over spending on complex models for simple claims.

Custom Features and UX/UI

CCOs and CIOs can leverage their current capital expense budgets to customize workflows, orchestration layers, integrations, and system design to quickly implement the AiDE models within their existing infrastructure. AiDE data inputs and outputs can be structured or unstructured, giving IT and claims organizations the flexibility to focus on using existing SI, design partners, or internal teams to build their own custom workflows and UX/UI so the carriers can own the critical IP that leverages LLM models, driving fast business outcomes. While the Reserv IP perpetually flows into the AiDE entity, no data flows back to Reserv, so each AiDE instance is unique, secure, and proprietary to the carrier.

"With tools like Claude Code, Claude Design, and Lovable, IT organizations can really partner with their product and claims operations to build the exact solution that works inside of their workflows, IT stacks, and culture," said CJ Przybyl. "A very small one-time development fee with a design partner using capex dollars gives you minimal ongoing runtime costs, no SaaS fees, and allows organizations to create a true competitive advantage, not just train a startup's model with their proprietary data."

Spend Visibility

RCA already uses every AiDE model at scale, with the requirement to allocate LLM spend per claim. This means Reserv Technologies is constantly tuning the models for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and the right LLM model for the right problem. This also means that every token is attributable to each person, model, query, or division. Carriers will now have complete access and control over every token spent, where it was used, and why.

How to Learn More

Any IT or claims leaders who would like to explore AI or completely transform their processes and transition to fully AI native within 12-18 months without committing to long-term SaaS agreements or requiring changes to their existing IT infrastructure should contact sales@aidetech.ai to learn more about how AiDE can help.

About Reserv, Inc.

Reserv, Inc. is the parent company of the AI-powered third-party administrator (TPA) Reserv Claims Analysis, LLC, and Reserv Technologies, LLC a software and technology development company. Purpose-built by claims and technology veterans, Reserv delivers tech-forward claims handling at scale, enabling insurers to drive down loss costs, streamline operations, and improve the customer experience. Learn more at www.reserv.com.

About AiDE

AiDE gives insurers, brokers, self-insureds, and MGAs direct access to the full technology stack and AI models behind the market's leading AI-native TPA. Validated across hundreds of thousands of live claims, the models cover FNOL automation, claim triage, subrogation detection, BDX ingestion and financial reconciliation, and complex adjusting intelligence that can be switched on and off claim by claim. Customers keep full ownership of their data and everything they build on top; no data flows back to AiDE. Learn more at www.aidetech.ai.

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Contacts:

sales@aidetech.ai