PPLI.com Launches Redesigned Platform to Simplify Private Placement Life Insurance for a New Generation of Global Wealth

As a generational shift brings younger ultra-high-net-worth families into active wealth planning, PPLI.com unveils a redesigned platform in seven languages - built to make one of the most powerful yet complex wealth structures accessible, and positioned for what its founder believes will become a defining category in global wealth management.



JERUSALEM, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / PPLI.com, the leading independent platform for Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI), today announced the launch of its fully redesigned global platform - now available in seven languages - marking a significant milestone in how ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families access one of the wealth industry's most sophisticated structures.

The redesigned platform was built around a single mission: to simplify PPLI. Long regarded as one of the most powerful tools for tax-efficient investing, asset protection, and multi-generational wealth transfer, Private Placement Life Insurance has also been one of the most complex and opaque - historically accessible only through specialized advisors and private institutions. PPLI.com (https://www.ppli.com) was rebuilt to change that, translating institutional-grade complexity into clarity for families and advisors worldwide.

A GENERATIONAL SHIFT IS RESHAPING DEMAND

The timing reflects a structural change underway in global wealth. For decades, established wealth holders left the mechanics of sophisticated structuring to their professional advisors, remaining largely uninvolved in the details. That is changing. A younger generation of wealth inheritors and creators - now entering the profile that PPLI was designed for - is approaching wealth differently. They want to understand the structures that protect their families, to engage directly in the process, and to access information on their own terms.

This shift is driving a surge in demand for accessible, independent education on Private Placement Life Insurance - precisely the gap PPLI.com was rebuilt to fill. The platform now serves a growing global audience of families and advisors each month, seeking to understand how PPLI works, which jurisdictions fit their needs, and how the structure integrates into a broader wealth plan.

"An earlier generation was content to leave these decisions entirely to their advisors," said Eldar Edmond Grady, CEO and Owner of PPLI.com. "The generation now stepping forward is different. They want to understand, to ask questions, and to be part of the process. Our platform was rebuilt for them - to make a genuinely complex instrument understandable, without diluting its sophistication."

A GLOBAL CATEGORY IN THE MAKING

The demand is not confined to any single region. Much of the momentum behind the platform's multilingual expansion has come from families across Asia and Europe, where interest in cross-border wealth structuring has accelerated sharply. In response, PPLI.com now offers full access in seven languages - English, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, French, German, and Italian - reflecting the increasingly global nature of sophisticated wealth planning.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026, global wealth in transition is estimated at $84 trillion, with more than 626,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide and projected growth of 38% in the UHNW population through 2028. More than 142,000 high-net-worth individuals relocated internationally in the past year alone, placing jurisdictional structuring and portability at the center of modern wealth planning.

"We believe Private Placement Life Insurance is on a path to become one of the defining structures in global wealth management," Grady added. "As wealth becomes more global, more mobile, and more focused on efficient generational transfer, the case for PPLI only strengthens. We intend for PPLI.com to be the reference point for that future - the place families and advisors turn first."

OPENING NEW CHANNELS FOR INDUSTRY COLLABORATION

As an independent, carrier-neutral platform, PPLI.com is positioned to connect a highly qualified global audience with the carriers, jurisdictions, and advisory institutions best suited to their needs - working across the industry without bias. To support its next phase of growth, PPLI.com is opening collaboration channels and inviting carriers, wealth solution providers, and advisory institutions to explore how they can reach one of the most qualified UHNW audiences in the market.

The redesigned platform now provides intelligence across 47 PPLI jurisdictions - including Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Bermuda - a comprehensive Knowledge Center (https://www.ppli.com/knowledge), and ongoing independent market intelligence (https://www.ppli.com/news) for advisors and family offices

ABOUT PPLI.com

PPLI.com is a leading independent platform for Private Placement Life Insurance - an educational and research platform serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, and wealth advisors worldwide. Available in seven languages, PPLI.com provides jurisdiction-neutral research and educational resources across 47 jurisdictions, working across the industry without bias. The platform is an educational and research resource and does not itself sell insurance products, manage client assets, or act as a broker-dealer.

For collaboration inquiries or more information, visit https://www.ppli.com

Media Contact: Eldar Edmond Grady CEO & Owner, PPLI.com Email: eldar@ppli.com Website: https://www.ppli.com

SOURCE: PPLI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ppli.com-launches-redesigned-platform-to-simplify-private-placement-1193990