Blakeley Law Firm: Jarrett Blakeley Awarded Best Lawyer for 2026 by Fort Lauderdale Magazine

The award recognizes influential voices in Fort Lauderdale's many industries.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Every year, Fort Lauderdale Magazine releases a list of some of the most influential professionals in the area. This list reflects the efforts of local professionals who've positively impacted the lives of locals and who continue to dedicate themselves to the betterment of the community.

This award specifically recognizes Jarrett Blakeley 's unending fight for clients' financial justice. Since opening Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers in 2006, Mr. Blakeley and his Fort Lauderdale personal injury lawyers have put over $250 million back into the hands of accident survivors.

Today, the team consistently helps clients tackle complex questions about car crashes, truck accidents, and wrongful deaths. Blakeley's commitment to creating a responsive and welcoming legal office ensures that he and his staff can offer each of their clients the individualized attention their cases need.

Clients who turn to Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers for legal support don't have to worry about legal fees. Jarrett Blakeley and his team work on a contingency fee basis, meaning that clients don't have to put a dime down toward the firm's services until Blakeley wins their case.

Receiving Fort Lauderdale Magazine's Best Lawyer Award lets Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers know that it's doing right by its clients. Jarrett Blakeley and his fellow attorneys look forward to embracing new opportunities to continue fostering the community spirit that makes Fort Lauderdale such a magnificent place to live and work.

About Blakeley Law Firm

Blakeley Law Firm has dedicated over a decade of service to clients in need of legal support. The firm's record of success makes its personal injury attorneys stalwart allies to clients in need of help overcoming serious vehicle accidents , fighting for survivors' rights and pursuing wrongful death cases.

Clients can also turn to Blakeley Law Firm for help holding insurance companies accountable for necessary financial support. The team can demystify auto and medical insurance claims, prevent insurers from acting in bad faith, and defend each client's right to comprehensive financial support.

Blakeley Law Firm's reputation for legal excellence is built on years of professional commitment to each client's needs. Anyone contending with the aftermath of a serious accident can book a free case consultation with the firm today to learn more about their opportunities to recover.

Original Source

Media Contact

Natallia Rodrigues

info@floridainjuryadvocate.com

800-602-5000

SOURCE: Blakeley Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jarrett-blakeley-awarded-best-lawyer-for-2026-by-fort-lauderdale-1194023