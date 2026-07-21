Eco Minerals, Inc.: Eco Minerals Subsidiary Deep Sea Vision Locates Historic Pan Am Airliner Lost for 75 Years Off Puerto Rico

Discovery showcases the advanced subsea detection and survey capabilities that support Eco Minerals' critical mineral exploration strategy

Historic mission featured on NBC's TODAY Show and Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown

MT. PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Eco Minerals, Inc. ("Eco Minerals" or the "Company"), an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Deep Sea Vision, LLC ("DSV"), has located the wreck of the Clipper Endeavor, a Pan American Airways passenger airliner lost nearly 75 years ago off the northern coast of Puerto Rico.

The discovery was made in collaboration with the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation ("ASHF"), with DSV deploying its advanced autonomous underwater vehicle ("AUV") technology and expert technical team to conduct the subsea search that conclusively identified the aircraft. The mission was later featured on NBC's TODAY Show, highlighting the collaboration among Deep Sea Vision, the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, and explorer Josh Gates, host of Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown.

Discovery Details

The wreck was found resting almost 2,000 feet deep in the Atlantic Ocean, broken into two sections. Following years of archival research by ASHF to define the most promising search area, DSV mobilized its AUV survey system and operations personnel to complete the extensive subsea search. Explorer and television host Josh Gates and a production crew embedded with the field team to document the mission for an episode of the Discovery Channel adventure-travel series, "Expedition Unknown."

The Clipper Endeavor, operating as Pan Am flight 526A, departed San Juan bound for New York on April 11, 1952. All 69 people aboard survived the forced water landing, but 52 passengers perished after the aircraft flooded and sank within minutes. The accident led directly to the industry-wide mandate for the now-familiar preflight passenger safety briefing that has since saved countless lives. It remains the second-worst aviation disaster in Puerto Rican history.

Management Commentary

Tony Romeo, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Minerals, commented: "Locating an aircraft lost for nearly 75 years, in almost 2,000 feet of water, is an extraordinary technical achievement and demonstration of what our Deep Sea Vision team and technology can do. We are honored to have supported the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation in preserving an important chapter of aviation history and in helping bring answers to the families connected to this tragedy."

National Media Coverage

The mission and historic discovery were featured on NBC's Today in a segment reported by NBC News Senior National Correspondent Tom Costello, highlighting the collaboration between Deep Sea Vision, the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, and explorer Josh Gates. The coverage showcased the decades-long effort to locate the Clipper Endeavor and the advanced autonomous underwater survey technology that ultimately led to the aircraft's discovery.

Watch the TODAY Show segment: Video Link

For more information about Mission Endeavor 2026 and to view images of the discovery, visit www.airseaheritage.org.

About Eco Minerals, Inc.

Eco Minerals is a U.S.-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and potential development of subsea mineral resources. Eco Minerals has submitted a NOAA application and conducted exploration and engineering activities related to polymetallic nodule resources in areas of the Pacific Ocean. For more information, please visit www.ecominerals.com.

About Deep Sea Vision, an Eco Minerals Company

Deep Sea Vision, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco Minerals, Inc. providing cutting-edge deep-ocean survey capabilities operated from shore or vessel. The company's highly knowledgeable and experienced operations personnel deliver quality-controlled data and remove the concerns over team and system infrastructure, offering the flexibility to suit each client's requirements.

Regulatory Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations of Eco Minerals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Deep Sea Recovery, LLC, related to the potential exploration, evaluation, and long-term development of polymetallic nodule resources, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges; the performance, reliability, and integration of subsea systems and equipment; the timing, scope, outcome, or denial of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities; environmental assessments, baseline studies, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-seabed minerals; changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals; commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations; the availability and cost of capital and future financing needs; market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Eco Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: ECOM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eco-minerals-subsidiary-deep-sea-vision-locates-historic-pan-am-airliner-lost-for-1194025