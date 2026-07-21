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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 17:12 Uhr
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BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, the Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P.Morgan Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

21 July 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price per share:

230.00p

Highest price per share:

230.00p

Trading venue:

J.P.Morgan Securities Limited

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

10,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

230.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 18,544,568 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 35.22% of the Company's total issued share capital (28,626,100 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 23 July 2026, should use the figure of 18,544,568 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

21 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.