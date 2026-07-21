BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21





BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

21 July 2026



The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is pleased to announce a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 28 February 2027 of 2.225 pence per ordinary share. In accordance with the Company's revised dividend policy which came into effect at the start of this financial year, and after adjusting for the 5 for 1 sub-division of ordinary shares which was implemented on 1 July 2026, this dividend is in an amount equal to one quarter of the previous financial year's total dividend per ordinary share of 44.5 pence. The dividend will be payable on 3 September 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 31 July 2026 (ex-dividend date is 30 July 2026). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 12 August 2026.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0203 649 3432