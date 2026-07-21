SROA Capital Targets $750M with Launch of Fund X to Acquire Value-Add Self-Storage Assets

Fund seeks $750 million in commitments to continue firm's roll-up strategy targeting under-managed self-storage assets nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / SROA Capital, LLC ("SROA" or the "Firm"), a vertically-integrated, self-storage-focused real estate investment manager, announced the launch of SROA Capital Fund X, LP (together with its parallel vehicles, "Fund X" or the "Fund"), its latest value-add investment vehicle dedicated to self-storage.

SROA is targeting $750 million in capital commitments to Fund X and will continue SROA's strategy of seeking to acquire under-managed and undercapitalized portfolios and individual assets with significant net operating income ("NOI") growth potential, with the goals of unlocking value through SROA's fully integrated platform, operational optimization initiatives, technology-enabled revenue management, and strategic capital improvements.

"We believe that the self-storage roll-up strategy continues to offer a compelling risk-adjusted return profile, supported by a highly fragmented ownership base, a growing user base, and a durable, income-oriented cash flow model," said Benjamin S. Macfarland III, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SROA. "We expect that Fund X will allow us to continue executing the same disciplined, hands-on strategy that has defined SROA since our founding in 2013, while leveraging the scale and operating capabilities we've built over more than a decade."

Fund X builds upon the successful close of SROA Capital Fund IX (together with its parallel vehicles, "Fund IX"), which raised more than $1.1 billion in total commitments, including co-investment capital, and exceeded its fundraising target. Fund IX attracted a diverse group of institutional and private investors, including public pensions, foundations, endowments, insurance companies, asset managers, RIAs, and family offices.

"The launch of Fund X follows a period of significant growth for our platform and strong support from our investor base," said Owen Holm, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. "We are grateful for the continued support of our longstanding investors and look forward to partnering with existing and new limited partners as we execute on the opportunities we see across the self-storage landscape."

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital, LLC is one of the largest private owners and operators of self-storage in the United States, having deployed approximately $2.7 billion of equity across more than 700 properties since the Firm's founding in 2013.

SROA is a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology company focused on investing in self-storage properties globally. SROA owns and operates over 34 million RSF in the U.S. under the brand Storage Rentals of America and approximately 1 million RSF in the U.K. under the brand Kangaroo Self-Storage. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com or contact a member of the Investor Relations team at ir@sroacapital.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Interests in the Fund will be offered in a private placement in reliance on Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, solely to investors who qualify as accredited investors and whose accredited investor status is verified in accordance with applicable law. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that Fund X will achieve results comparable to those of prior SROA vehicles.

Media Contact:

Daniel Benjamin

dbenjamin@boardroompr.com

SOURCE: SROA Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sroa-capital-targets-750m-with-launch-of-fund-x-to-acquire-value-add-self-storage-asset-1194027