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Dow Jones News
21.07.2026 17:39 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
21-Jul-2026 / 16:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 July 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.75 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the second interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 
2026.  

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment, and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share:               1.16p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:  0.59p 
 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:   1.75p 

The dividend will be paid on 21 August 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31 July 2026. The ex-dividend 
date will be 30 July 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary   0333 300 1932 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 437047 
EQS News ID:  2369432 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2369432&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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