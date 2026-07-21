Black Wealth Events: The Black Wealth Family Foundation Brings The Wealth Weekend Preview to Martha's Vineyard August 13th

This private, invitation-only salon will convene family offices, executives, investors, founders, advisors and institutional partners to advance Black American wealth-building, ownership and legacy building

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / The Black Wealth Family Foundation (BWFF) will host The Wealth Weekend Preview, a private, invitation-only salon for family office principals, high-net-worth investors, C-suite executives, founders, advisors and institutional partners committed to Black American wealth, capital readiness, ownership, governance and legacy stewardship.

The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Martha's Vineyard.

Built around the theme "Capital Meets Character. Legacy Requires Structure," the Preview is designed as a curated decision room where leaders move beyond networking to evaluate alignment, strengthen relationships and shape long-term participation in the BWFF ecosystem.

"This is not a reduced conference or a scaled-down weekend," said LaMar Wright, CEO of the Black Wealth Family Foundation. "The Wealth Weekend Preview is intentionally smaller because the relationships are intentional. Capital alone does not create legacy, and access alone does not create ownership. We are bringing the right capital, leadership, advisory and institutional relationships into one room so alignment can be tested and partnerships can be built with purpose.

The afternoon will include elevated hospitality, guided introductions, moderated salons, curated relationship circles and next-step discussions focused on access to capital, economic power and legacy stewardship.

Program highlights include:

Curated Arrival Reception with guided sponsor and VIP introductions

Opening Prelude on money, empowerment and economic self-determination

Access to Capital Salon on founder readiness, governance, diligence, mentorship and trusted capital

Economic Power Salon connecting education, leadership, revenue generation, workforce mobility and ownership

Legacy Blueprint Preview on governance, asset protection, philanthropy, family trusts and long-term stewardship

Curated Relationship Circles designed to move from conversation to targeted engagement follow-up

2027 Founding Partner Invitation and Soft Close for future partner conversations and BWFF ecosystem alignment

The program is designed around strategic alignment, not generic sponsorship. Confirmed and invited partner alignments include the NBA Foundation, Lynx Equity, The Capital Alliance Network, Radix Innovation Capital, the College Board, National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), Student Freedom Initiative, Sistas in Sales, and NAIC. These organizations represent a cross-section of capital access, private equity, investor readiness, early-stage innovation, education-to-wealth pathways, college affordability, student success, revenue leadership, founder support and legacy stewardship.

Serenity Essentials, known globally for its handmade collections comprise exfoliating body scrubs, enriching body butters and moisturizing creams, is partnering with BWFF, as the Official VIP & Speaker Gifting Partner for The Wealth Weekend Preview.

It's offering its Serenity Signature Collections, which includes a disposable bedding set, a box of 50 compressed towels, a variety pack of disposable towels, a Serenity Sack (Laundry Bag) and a pack of five disposable socks.

Guests also will receive a uniquely designed scarf from Ron David Studio, founded by Ron David Edwards, a creative entrepreneur and designer who specializes in high-end tailoring and bold colors.

The 2026 Preview also serves as the relationship layer for the full 2027 Wealth Weekend platform. BWFF is using the August gathering to identify contributors, sponsors, speakers, moderators, advisors, family office leaders and strategic partners best aligned with the next phase of the platform, including engagement with the BWFF 100 Family Trust.

The full 2027 platform is expected to expand into deeper sponsor integration, Access to Capital programming, Thought Leadership Roundtables, Legacy Blueprint experiences and additional curated activations.

"Black American economic power requires more than access," Wright said. "It requires readiness, governance, trusted networks, institutional agency and the discipline to turn opportunity into legacy."

Limited participation pathways are available for aligned sponsors, contributors, speakers, moderators, advisors, family offices, capital partners, professional service firms and institutions interested in helping shape the 2027 Wealth Weekend platform.

For sponsorship inquiries, press credentials or to request an invitation, contact the Black Wealth Family Foundation at admin@blackwealthevents.com or visit blackwealthfamilyfoundation.com.

About the Black Wealth Family Foundation

The Black Wealth Family Foundation is dedicated to expanding Black American generational wealth, supporting HBCUs and fostering equitable economic ecosystems. Under the leadership of CEO LaMar Wright, the Foundation champions initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, leadership development, capital readiness and community revitalization, positioning Black American families and institutions to thrive for generations.

For more information, visit blackwealthfamilyfoundation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Neil Foote

Ascendant Group Branding

neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com

214-448-3765

SOURCE: The Black Wealth Family Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-black-wealth-family-foundation-brings-the-wealth-weekend-pre-1194129