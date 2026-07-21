Move strengthens Footprint's European manufacturing platform and supports growing demand for practical alternatives to single-use plastic

Footprint, a materials science and technology company focused on eliminating single-use plastics, today announced it has acquired a recyclable, home-compostable, polyethylene (PE)-free hot and cold cup platform from Transcend Packaging, along with next-generation paper lid and straw solutions. Transcend Packaging is a European company focused on innovation in sustainable packaging solutions.

Together, the cup, lid, and straw expand Footprint's portfolio with a proven solution for the global cup market. Footprint will begin scaling its new PE-free solution through its Poland facility as the company expands across Europe, with North America to follow.

As operations ramp in Poland, Footprint will work with Transcend through a manufacturing partnership to support customer continuity across Europe and meet growing demand for practical alternatives to plastic-lined cups. Transcend will manufacture product from its Wales facility for Footprint customers, while continuing to serve customers in the UK and Ireland. This approach supports reliable supply as Footprint brings additional production online.

"Cups are used every day, everywhere, and too many still depend on plastic to perform," said Corey Berends, Chief Executive Officer of Footprint. "This PE-free cup platform gives Footprint a proven technology we can scale globally at a time when customers need solutions that support emerging regulatory requirements and sustainability goals. This acquisition clearly demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier planet and healthier people."

Traditional paper cups rely on polyethylene plastic linings to hold hot and cold beverages, making them difficult to recycle through many existing systems. Footprint's cup and lid solution replaces that plastic lining with a mineral-based coating designed to support recycling or home-composting without compromising performance.

The PE-free cup has already received strong industry recognition, including a Gold Award from the 2025 Environmental Packaging Awards in Europe and multiple honors for innovation and environmental performance. It has also been independently tested against standards for recyclability, compostability, and material composition.

Joining Footprint's European leadership team are Lorenzo Angelucci and Gabriel Fysh, both Co-Founders of Transcend Packaging. Lorenzo will serve as President, Europe, leading Footprint's European business. Gabriel will serve as Managing Director, Business Development Europe, focused on customer adoption and commercial growth.

"I'm proud to join Footprint at a moment when the company is investing in the future of sustainable packaging," said Lorenzo Angelucci, President, Europe, Footprint. "Transcend developed a strong solution, and Footprint has the manufacturing platform, customer reach, and mission-driven focus to take it further. We can support customers across Europe with better cup solutions that work in everyday use and help reduce the impact of single-use packaging on the planet."

Looking ahead, Footprint is focused on bringing this technology to more customers, more markets, and more everyday moments where better packaging can make a difference. As demand grows for packaging that works within existing recycling systems, the PE-free cup is designed to support real-world recovery while maintaining the performance customers expect.

It is another step toward a future where practical alternatives to single-use plastic are not the exception, but the standard.

About Footprint International

At Footprint, we're on a mission to build a more sustainable future. Guided by our belief that Healthy Planet, Healthy People go hand in hand, we develop and manufacture fiber-based solutions that help brands reduce their reliance on single-use plastics without compromising performance, scale, or cost. Powered by patented technology and a team of engineers, scientists, and manufacturing experts, Footprint designs customized biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable products for leading global consumer brands. Through continuous innovation and global manufacturing capabilities, Footprint is helping accelerate the transition to more sustainable materials while redirecting millions of pounds of plastic waste from the air, land, and water. Learn more at https://www.footprintus.com.

About Transcend Packaging

Transcend Packaging is a European company focused on innovation in sustainable packaging solutions. The company continues to operate independently, advancing technology development and supporting customers across its existing markets.

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Contacts:

Footprint International Media Contact

Christina Martínez

Director, Global Communications

christina.martinez@footprintus.com

Footprint International

Transcend Packaging Media Contact

Joe Reed

Chief Revenue Officer

joe.reed@transcendpackaging.co.uk

Transcend Packaging