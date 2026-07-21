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WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate change

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Stephen Russell as a non-executive director of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 2 November 2026.

Mr Russell has over 40 years of experience as a multi-asset fund manager, investment strategist, analyst and non-executive director, with extensive knowledge of the investment trust sector. He was co-founder and manager of the Ruffer Investment Company and has served as a non-executive director for over 20 years. He also held senior management roles at HSBC and SLC Asset Management.

Mr Russell is a non-executive director of F&C Investment Trust plc and more recently Aberdeen UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc. He retired as a non-executive director of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc in 2021.

Mr Russell will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Mr Russell.

Lucy Dina

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 21 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.