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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation to Advance DISA Modernization through ReForged Contract Vehicle

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon), a federal IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), announced its initial $3.6 million task order for the Department of War (DOW) Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) ReForged contract. This task order was issued under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle with a total ceiling value of $99.6 million. ReForged will support the modernization of legacy applications and mainframe environments for DISA and its strategic partners.

Aligned with DISA's enterprise digital modernization strategy, ReForged enables strategic partners to modernize applications using phased, lower-risk approaches that sustain operational continuity while accelerating the adoption of scalable technology capabilities. The contract's flexible task order structure enables organizations to pursue initiatives at a pace aligned to mission needs while reducing operational and implementation risk.

Through an innovation-first delivery model, Red Canyon will provide solutions spanning cloud transformation, enterprise automation, data integration, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled delivery. The effort will transform legacy systems into secure, scalable, cloud-ready platforms by modernizing application architecture, streamlining operations, and strengthening cybersecurity, enabling faster delivery of mission capabilities and improved resilience across the enterprise.

In support of this effort, Red Canyon will employ DDC's Solution Accelerators, a portfolio of mission-ready, commercial-grade technology solutions engineered to fast-track federal digital modernization. The accelerators are built on proven industry frameworks and cloud-native, open architectures embedded directly into delivery teams to accelerate outcomes without reliance on off-the-shelf products.

"DISA's mission demands modernization that strengthens efficiency without compromising operational continuity," said Rachel Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth Strategy, Navy & Fourth Estate. "DDC is proud to continue our long-standing support for DISA, bringing modernization with scalable technologies and proven delivery models designed to build readiness and enhance mission outcomes."

DDC has supported DISA for more than 20 years, delivering technology and transformation solutions across data, cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and mission support environments. The ReForged award builds on DDC's proven delivery of large-scale legacy modernization, such as Mechanization of Contract Administration Services, demonstrating its ability to modernize high-impact federal systems at scale. Learn more about the ReForged service offering.

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is a technology solutions provider delivering AI/ML, cloud, data, cyber, and digital modernization for federal agencies. Powered by innovation, DDC builds scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to achieve measurable mission outcomes. As a tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable prosperity for the Navajo Nation while delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about the family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com.

About Red Canyon Technologies

Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon) partners with federal agencies to solve technology challenges. Leveraging a history of proven delivery and a culture of mission-first innovation, Red Canyon advances mission objectives through AI/ML, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and digital modernization solutions. As a tribally owned subsidiary of DDC, we are committed to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.redcanyontechnologies.com.

Contact

For more information on the ReForged contract vehicle, contact Rachel Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth Strategy, Navy & Fourth Estate, at rachel.abney@ddc-dine.com.

For press inquiries, contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-to-advance-disa-modernization-throug-1194173

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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