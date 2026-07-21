Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC, Announces Launch of New Website

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC , a New York personal injury law firm with offices on Long Island and in Manhattan and Queens, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

The new website provides injured New Yorkers and their families with easier access to information about the firm, its legal services, and the steps they can take after an accident.

A More Accessible Resource for Injured New Yorkers

Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC, launched the new website to create a clearer, more user-friendly experience for people seeking information after an injury.

The redesigned site allows visitors to learn more about the firm's personal injury practice, review helpful legal resources, and request a consultation from a computer or mobile device. Its streamlined navigation is intended to help users quickly find information that may be relevant to their situations.

The website also reflects the firm's continued commitment to serving clients throughout New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding communities.

Serving Clients Across New York

Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC, represents injured clients from its offices on Long Island, in Manhattan, and Queens.

The firm assists people affected by a range of accidents and injuries, including motor vehicle collisions, falls on unsafe property, construction accidents, serious injuries, and wrongful death.

Through its expanded online presence, the firm aims to make information about these claims more accessible to people throughout New York. Website visitors can learn about common personal injury issues and contact the firm directly to discuss their circumstances.

Contact Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC for Help

People injured because of another party's negligence may face medical expenses, lost income, pain, and uncertainty about what to do next. Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC, helps clients understand their options and pursue accountability from responsible parties and insurance companies.

Visit the website to explore the new website or contact Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC to schedule a consultation.

About Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC is a New York personal injury law firm with offices on Long Island, in Manhattan, and in Queens. The firm's attorneys have more than 50 years of combined experience and have recovered tens of millions of dollars for past clients. The firm represents individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death matters throughout New York.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

Address: 532 Broadhollow Rd, Suite 125

City: Melville

State: New York

Zip: 11747

Country: United States

Phone: (212) 433-3100

Website: https://carrionesq.com/

SOURCE: Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/carrion-accident-and-injury-attorneys-pllc-announces-launch-of-n-1193561