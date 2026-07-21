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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 20:14 Uhr
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SVB&T Corp.: SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2026.

The dividend declared is a 21.7% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2025 fiscal year.

For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and Investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions and/or other factors.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

SOURCE: SVB&T Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/svbandt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-and-trust-1194206

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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