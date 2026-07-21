Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.: Nevada Lithium Announces Engagement of Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV:NVLH) (the "Company" or "Nevada Lithium") announces that it has engaged Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC ("Arrowhead") to provide corporate access and investor introduction services to the Company pursuant to a master services agreement effective July 17, 2026 (the "Agreement"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Arrowhead is a New York-based financial services and corporate access firm. Pursuant to the Agreement, Arrowhead will provide corporate access and investor introduction services, including investor targeting and the organization of non-deal roadshow meetings with institutional and other qualified investors. Arrowhead will be compensated at a rate of US$1,000 per meeting organized by Arrowhead and accepted by the Company. The Company is under no obligation to request any minimum level of services, and no fees are payable unless and until the Company elects to accept a proposed meeting arranged by Arrowhead. The Agreement remains in effect until terminated by either party upon 30 business days' notice. Arrowhead and its principals currently hold no securities of the Company and have no right to acquire securities of the Company, except as may otherwise be disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest. The Company recently filed a PEA on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project. The PEA has an effective date of March 31, 2025 and presents a $6.829 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") at an 8% discount rate, based on $24,000/tonne Li2CO3, $950/tonne boric acid, together with a 32.3% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR"). Results of the PEA were announced in the Company's news release, dated August 6, 2025. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative geologically to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS NEVADA LITHIUM RESOURCES INC.

Stephen Rentschler

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Rentschler

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (647) 254-9795

Email: sr@nevadalithium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will", "may", "could", "would", "should" and similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may", "could" or "would" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the receipt of acceptance of the Agreement by the TSXV; (ii) the provision of services by Arrowhead under the Agreement, including the identification and organization of investor meetings; (iii) the Company's acceptance of proposed meetings and the payment of fees in respect of accepted meetings; (iv) the anticipated benefits to the Company of engaging Arrowhead, including increased exposure to institutional and other qualified investors; and (v) the continued effectiveness of the Agreement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation: that the TSXV will accept the Agreement on a timely basis and without material amendment; that Arrowhead will identify and organize investor meetings suitable for the Company; that the Company will elect to accept meetings proposed by Arrowhead; that the Company will be able to satisfy its payment obligations under the Agreement in the ordinary course; and that neither party will exercise its termination rights under the Agreement in a manner that materially impacts the anticipated benefits of the engagement.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: that the TSXV may not accept the Agreement, or may impose conditions on its acceptance; that Arrowhead may fail to arrange investor meetings, or may fail to arrange meetings acceptable to the Company; that the engagement of Arrowhead may not result in any increased investor interest in, or coverage of, the Company; that either party may terminate the Agreement on 30 business days' notice; general market and economic conditions affecting the Company's ability to attract investor interest; and the other risk factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nevada-lithium-announces-engagement-of-arrowhead-business-and-investment-decision-1194225