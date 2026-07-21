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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
168 Leser
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McCormick Systems Releases New Article on Construction Document Management

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / McCormick Systems, a leading provider of MEP takeoff & estimating software, has published a new resource that addresses the costly challenges of poor construction document management and details how a software solution can simplify organization and improve accuracy.

55% of all rework on construction projects results from inaccurate documentation. For electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors, these paperwork bottlenecks quickly turn into project delays, profit-eating costs and liability risk from lost or outdated files.

"The Contractor's Guide to Construction Document Management" covers the most effective ways to solve these problems by highlighting how trade-specific estimating software helps contractors organize document management - protecting a project's timeline and margins.

The article explores:

  • Why outdated documents can quietly sink an entire estimate early on

  • How running takeoff directly from PDF plans prevents lost or incomplete documentation

  • The benefits of automatically tracking revisions and change orders

  • The advantage of storing PDF plans, takeoff data, material lists and proposals in one centralized platform

Contractors who read the piece will see how to catch documentation issues before they become costly rework - and how McCormick can make the process easier to manage.

To read the full article on construction document management, click here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-releases-new-article-on-construction-document-m-1192782

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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