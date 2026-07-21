PLANET Technology USA Introduces the AIS-1000 AI Surveillance Station for Advanced Edge-Based Security Monitoring

CHINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / PLANET Technology USA (PlanetechUSA), a division of Versa Technology, a leading supplier of cost-effective, Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announces the release of the AIS-1000 AI Surveillance Station . Designed to meet the growing demand for intelligent security, the AIS-1000 transforms standard surveillance setups into proactive defense networks. Processing data directly where it is collected, the station drastically improves threat detection while eliminating the operational complexity and heavy bandwidth constraints typical of traditional security systems.

Modern commercial and industrial sectors face increasingly sophisticated security challenges that traditional systems can no longer resolve. Starved for real-time situational awareness, security teams are overwhelmed by mountains of data. The shift toward edge computing and localized AI analytics creates a critical need for systems that can detect threats and enable immediate intervention before an incident escalates.

Equipped with advanced AI capabilities, the AIS-1000 delivers real-time detection across a variety of scenarios including:

Line-crossing detection

Illegal vehicle entry detection

Area intrusion detection

Fire and smoke detection

An intuitive dashboard lets users monitor live video streams, review recent events, and manage alerts in real time.

AIS-1000 Key Features and Benefits

Advanced features of the AIS-1000 directly address modern demands.

AI-Powered Video Analytics: Intelligent monitoring capabilities and automated incident identification deliver real-time event detection and analysis.

Edge-Based Processing: Analytical computing is performed locally reducing system latency, saving network bandwidth, and preserving data privacy.

Flexible Deployment: Seamlessly integrates with existing surveillance infrastructure to maximize past capital investments while supporting scalable upgrades.

Operational Efficiency: Reduces manual monitoring while enabling faster response to incidents allowing security teams to focus on verified events.

The surveillance station is ideal for commercial facilities like retail spaces and office buildings, industrial environments such as manufacturing plants and warehouses, critical infrastructure like transportation hubs and utility facilities, and healthcare and educational campuses. It provides improved security outcomes and enhances the value of existing surveillance infrastructure.

"The AIS-1000 represents a significant advancement in AI surveillance," stated Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales. "These capabilities enable a crucial shift from passive video recording to active edge intelligence to stop security threats in their tracks, rather than simply compiling hours of footage after an event has already occurred. PLANET Technology USA is deeply committed to delivering innovation that solves real-world challenges."

The AIS-1000 AI Surveillance Station is available to order immediately through direct sales channels and authorized distributors. To learn more about our solutions, follow us on Facebook , X.com (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient networking equipment for connected environments in commercial, industrial, and enterprise settings worldwide. PLANET offers PoE products that adapt alongside ever-changing industry standards and innovations.

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SOURCE: Planet Technology USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/planet-technology-usa-introduces-the-ais-1000-ai-surveillance-sta-1194198