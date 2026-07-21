Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 21:48 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meeting Minds Group: H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim Inaugurates IBD Summit 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief Information Officer and Chief AI Officer at Emirates Health Services (EHS), inaugurated the IBD Summit 2026, hosted by Johnson & Johnson and organized by Meeting Minds Experts, at the Marriott Marquis Dubai under the theme "The IL-23 era for IBD: UAE Experience Exchange."

The summit brought together leading regional and international experts, gastroenterologists, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to discuss advances in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) management and strengthen patient-centered care across the GCC.

H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim emphasized that keeping pace with the rapid scientific advancements in healthcare requires strong integration between medical expertise and emerging technologies, as well as expanding strategic partnerships that foster innovation and knowledge exchange. She noted that the summit serves as an important scientific platform for aligning perspectives and sharing best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, contributing to enhanced quality of healthcare, empowering healthcare professionals with the latest scientific developments, and advancing the adoption of innovative solutions that improve patients' quality of life and clinical outcomes.

The two-day summit featured scientific sessions, panel discussions, and multidisciplinary exchanges on treatment strategies and models of care, alongside initiatives including the GCC IBD Patient Conversation Guide.

The summit also marked the inauguration of the IBD Remission Pledge Wall and recognized Ms. Nadine Omar, trainer of the first ECCO IBD Nursing Certification Program, for her contribution to specialized IBD nursing education across the region.

"The IBD Summit 2026 serves as an important platform for scientific exchange and regional collaboration, helping us advance innovation and improve outcomes for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Pedro Matos-Rosa, General Manager, Janssen/J&J Gulf.

About IBD Summit 2026

The IBD Summit 2026 is a regional scientific meeting held under the theme "The IL-23 era for IBD: UAE Experience Exchange," convening leading gastroenterologists, IBD specialists, nurses, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across the GCC and beyond to advance patient-centered care for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.

Contact: lina@meetingmindsdubai.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/he-mubaraka-ibrahim-inaugurates-ibd-summit-2026-in-dubai-302831274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.