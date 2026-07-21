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ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 21:50 Uhr
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The Military Reporters & Editors Awards Now Accepting Entries!

The Military Reporters & Editors Awards recognize the best of military & national security journalism.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Military Reporters & Editors (MRE) today announced the opening of its 2026 journalism awards contest, recognizing outstanding reporting on military, defense, veterans, and national security issues across all media platforms.

The contest will accept entries from now through July 24, 2026, honoring work published or broadcast between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

The annual MRE awards celebrate excellence in journalism that informs the public about the armed forces, defense policy, national security, veterans' issues and the impact of military affairs around the world. The contest includes categories spanning text, broadcast, audio, photography, video, newsletters, podcasts and other digital storytelling formats.

As in recent years, all entries submitted across every category will be eligible for MRE's highest honor, the Joseph L. Galloway Award for Distinguished Journalism, which carries a $1,000 cash prize and recognizes exceptional reporting selected by an independent panel of judges.

In addition, all text entries will be eligible for the James Crawley Award, which includes a $500 cash prize honoring outstanding written journalism.

Military Reporters & Editors updated its contest categories last year to reflect today's evolving media landscape and the many ways audiences consume news. Those categories remain in place for the 2026 competition.

Complete contest rules, category descriptions and submission information are available on the MRE website. Journalists are encouraged to submit their best work before 3:00 pm July 24, 2026.

Media Contact:
Jen Judson
Military Reporters & Editors president
jenjudson@gmail.com

SOURCE: Military Reporters & Editors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-military-reporters-and-editors-awards-now-accepting-entries-1185129

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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