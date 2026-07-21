Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Harmony Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV: MONY.P) ("Harmony" or the "Company") announces that, effective July 21, 2026, Mr. Zachary Goldenberg has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Harmony.

Mr. Goldenberg is the principal of Liberty Venture Partners, a Toronto-based advisory and investment firm focused on start-up and growth companies in rapidly emerging industries. A corporate lawyer by background, Zach has significant experience in both the private and public markets as an advisor, investor and board director and has spent much of the past decade working with companies transitioning from private to public navigate the Canadian public venture markets and to source and close strategic transactions. He is a graduate of the combined JD / HBA from Western Law and Ivey School of Business and is a member of the TSX Venture Exchange's Ontario Advisory Committee.

Mr. Goldenberg is an existing shareholder of the Company, having participated in the Company's seed financing round in June 2021, and his common shares will continue to be subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

To create a vacancy for Mr. Goldenberg's appointment, Mr. Raymond D. Harari has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Goldhar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Director, Mr. Jeff Klam has resigned as Corporate Secretary and each of Ms. Jillian Monaghan and Messrs. Darren Collins and Colin Moore have resigned as Directors. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Messrs. Harari, Goldhar, Klam, Collins, Moore and Ms. Monaghan (the "CPC Founders") and wishes them the best in their future endeavours. The common shares held by the CPC Founders will continue to be subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company's management and board of directors now consists of Messrs. Zachary Goldenberg (CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director), Raymond D. Harari (Director) and Jeff Klam (Director).

The Company also announces that the CPC Founders have agreed to voluntarily surrender an aggregate of 620,000 stock options for immediate cancellation. The Company now has 6,201,300 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 4,200,000 common shares are subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, nil options and nil warrants.

About Harmony Acquisitions Corp.

Harmony was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on May 7, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV since December 21, 2021.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305971

Source: Harmony Acquisitions Corp.