Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company") previously announced on July 16, 2026, that the Company secured exclusive Canadian Aggregator licensing rights to Bullet Messaging's technology platform, expanding communication capabilities beyond traditional SMS to include MMS, Rich Communication Services (RCS), WhatsApp, Apple Messages for Business, and other next generation channels.

These next-generation messaging channels support rich media, branded interactions, and more immersive customer experiences, while providing access to unit economics that can be more attractive than legacy text messaging. Bullet's messaging infrastructure is also designed to enhance IC Mobile's ability to support higher communication volumes across multiple channels while leveraging existing operational resources. Combined with IC Group's exclusive Canadian license, the platform establishes a differentiated market position in Canada for IC Mobile as the Canadian gateway for brands adopting these messaging channels.

The partnership also advances IC Group's broader strategy of scaling and simplifying consumer engagement. As consumer engagement becomes increasingly fragmented across channels, devices and digital touchpoints, organizations want simpler, more scalable solutions.

"This relationship represents an important step in the continued evolution of our consumer engagement platform," said Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer of IC Group. "The exclusive Canadian rights to Bullet's technology expand IC Mobile's communications capabilities and strengthen our ability to help customers simplify communications and consumer engagement across multiple channels. We believe these capabilities support our long-term platform strategy, enhance the solutions we can offer customers, and create a foundation for continued innovation, scalability, and growth."

Strategic Benefits

Exclusive Canadian Market Position

Through this new exclusive partnership, it immediately strengthens the Company's ability to attract customers, expand strategic partnerships, and participate in the growth of next-generation messaging channels across Canada.

Expanded Messaging Channel Capabilities

The Bullet platform expands IC Mobile's communications ecosystem to include MMS, RCS, WhatsApp, and Apple Messages for Business. These capabilities increase IC Group's addressable market opportunity and position the Company to support richer, more interactive, AI-enabled, and personalized customer engagement.

Scalable Communications Infrastructure

Bullet's routing, automation, and messaging infrastructure are designed to enhance IC Mobile's ability to support higher communication volumes across multiple channels while leveraging existing operational resources.

Simplifying Consumer Engagement at Scale

By bringing emerging messaging channels into a unified platform, IC Group can help customers reduce complexity, improve engagement effectiveness, and execute more scalable communication strategies across mobile, digital and live customer ecosystems.

Innovation and Automation Foundation

Access to a broader messaging ecosystem may support future product enhancements, AI-enabled customer engagement, workflow automation, and intelligent communications.

About IC Group

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, the Company helps organizations simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement at scale.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationship with Bullet Messaging, future platform capabilities, customer engagement opportunities, scalability improvements, operating leverage, future revenue opportunities, profitability improvements, product development initiatives and other strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any anticipated benefits, efficiencies, growth opportunities, profitability improvements, or strategic objectives will be realized.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306014

Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.