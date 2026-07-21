Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Palisades Venture, Inc. (OTC Pink: PVIT) ("Palisades Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the assignment of the trading symbol PVIT for the Company's common stock.

According to FINRA's Department of Market Operations, effective July 15, 2026, the Company's common stock may be quoted and traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market for unlisted securities. This approval marks an important milestone in the Company's development and provides shareholders with public market visibility and trading access under the symbol PVIT.

"This represents a major achievement for Palisades Venture and an exciting step forward in our corporate growth," said Oriel Rechtman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Palisades Venture, Inc. "Obtaining a FINRA-assigned trading symbol allows our Company to begin establishing a public market presence and increases accessibility for current and prospective shareholders."

The Company appreciates the support of its shareholders, advisors, and strategic partners who have contributed to reaching this milestone.

There are certain additional steps required by the company such as registration with DTC and OTC which are already in motion. The Company will issue another press release upon completion of these steps and when trading can start.

Shareholders and interested investors may monitor trading activity and company updates under the symbol PVIT.

About Palisades Venture inc.

Palisades Venture, Inc., is a datacenter and computer storage company based in the US. The Company was formed in 2021 primarily to absorb the assets of Landmark PMG LLC (d/b/a 4Service Cloud Tech).

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as IT business continuity, disaster recovery and Cyber Security.

In the past 10 years, 4Service Cloud Tech have provided corporate clients with an array of managed technology services in data protection, cyber security and business continuation with real time disaster recovery solutions.

Additional information is available on www.4service.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Palisades Venture undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306012

Source: Palisades Venture Inc.