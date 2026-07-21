Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market worth $829.69 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 829.69 billion by 2031 from USD 637.42 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Browse through 300 market data tables and 60 figures spread across 350 pages and the in-depth TOC on the Top 10 Medical Devices Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Top 10 Medical Devices Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 637.42 billion

USD 637.42 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 829.69 billion

USD 829.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.4%

Top 10 Medical Devices Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

Customers of the top 10 medical devices market, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home healthcare providers, are experiencing significant changes, driven by digital transformation and evolving care delivery models. The increasing adoption of AI-enabled diagnostics, robotic-assisted procedures, remote patient monitoring, and connected medical devices is improving clinical efficiency and patient outcomes. At the same time, the shift toward outpatient and home-based care is increasing demand for portable and minimally invasive technologies. However, healthcare providers also face disruptions from rising cost pressures, workforce shortages, cybersecurity risks associated with connected devices, stricter regulatory requirements, supply chain vulnerabilities, and growing expectations for value-based and personalized healthcare solutions.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.5% of the global top 10 medical devices market in 2025.

By type, the in vitro diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest share of 18.5% of the top 10 medical devices market in 2025.

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The growth of the top 10 medical devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising global demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the expanding aging population requiring advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Continuous investments in research & development, rapid technological advancements in AI-enabled, robotic, digital health, and connected medical devices, and increasing healthcare expenditure further support market expansion. Favorable regulatory pathways for innovative products and the growing shift toward outpatient and home-based care are accelerating device adoption across healthcare settings. Significant opportunities exist in emerging economies due to improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding insurance coverage, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing government investments in healthcare modernization. Furthermore, the integration of remote patient monitoring, predictive analytics, personalized medicine, and value-based healthcare models is creating new avenues for innovation, enabling leading medical device manufacturers to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their global market presence.

The in vitro diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the top 10 medical devices market in 2025.

By type, the top 10 medical devices market comprises in vitro diagnostic devices, cardiovascular devices, imaging devices, orthopedic devices, ophthalmology devices, endoscopy devices, diabetes care devices, wound care devices, kidney/dialysis devices, and respiratory care devices. Among these, the in vitro diagnostic devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2025. This is due to its critical role in disease detection, screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring across a wide range of clinical applications. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders has significantly increased the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic testing. Continuous technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology, and point-of-care testing have improved test accuracy, speed, automation, and operational efficiency, driving widespread adoption. Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, personalized medicine, and early disease diagnosis has expanded the use of IVD products in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physicians' offices, and home healthcare settings. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed markets, expanding diagnostic infrastructure in emerging economies, and continuous product innovation by leading manufacturers have further strengthened the segment's market position, enabling in vitro diagnostic devices to maintain their largest share of the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By region, the top 10 medical devices market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing burden of chronic diseases. The region's large and aging population is creating sustained demand for advanced diagnostic, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and surgical devices. According to the World Economic Forum (2023), more than one in ten people in Japan is aged 80 years or older, significantly increasing the need for age-related medical interventions. In India, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) projects that the senior citizen population will reach approximately 230 million by 2036, further driving demand for medical technologies. Additionally, government initiatives to modernize healthcare systems, expanding health insurance coverage, increasing domestic medical device manufacturing, rising medical tourism, and growing investments by global manufacturers are accelerating the adoption of innovative medical devices across the region, supporting robust market growth.

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Key Players

Leading players in the Top 10 Medical Device Technologies companies include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Abbott (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), and Stryker Corporation (US).

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Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports &Consulting

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In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Glucose Monitoring), Specimen (Blood), Site of Testing, Application (Endocrinology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases) & Region- Global Forecast to 2030

Orthopedic Devices Market by Product (Fixation, Replacement, Prosthetics, Spinal Implant, Brace, Orthobiologics (DBM), Bone Graft), Procedures Volume (Knee, Hip, Ankle, Shoulder) Site, Application, End User (Hospital, ASC, Trauma) - Global Forecast to 2030

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