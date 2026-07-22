Valley Parade becomes Mbanq Valley Parade, as US banking technology company makes long-term commitment to one of England's most historic football clubs.

Mbanq, a US-based global banking infrastructure and embedded finance company, today announces a landmark long-term partnership with Bradford City AFC that will see the club's iconic home renamed Mbanq Valley Parade.

The agreement marks one of the most significant commercial partnerships in Bradford City's history. More than a traditional stadium naming rights agreement, the partnership reflects a shared long-term commitment to the future of both the football club and the city of Bradford.

As part of the partnership, Mbanq will establish Bradford as the base for its UK operations while working with the club to explore how modern financial infrastructure could enhance the supporter experience. Any future financial capabilities that may emerge from the partnership would be developed separately and remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals and legal requirements.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says: "Mbanq approached Bradford City because we were looking for a long-term partner in the UK. Over the past several years, we studied football clubs across Europe because we recognize that clubs represent something unique. They are deeply rooted in trusted communities built over generations. We looked for a place where our banking infrastructure could add genuine long-term value for supporters and the community.

"We chose Bradford because this is a true football city. The club sits at the heart of the community, its supporters show extraordinary loyalty, and the leadership shares our belief that innovation should strengthen tradition rather than replace it.

"Having our name on Valley Parade is both a privilege and a responsibility. Valley Parade is one of the most historic grounds in English football, and we want this partnership to honor that heritage rather than replace it. Mbanq Valley Parade represents much more than stadium naming rights. It is a public commitment to Bradford, its football club and its community,"

Bradford City's general manager, Davide Longo, says: "We are thrilled to confirm Mbanq as our new stadium naming rights partner, as a major segment of their long-term commitment to our football club and city.

"It is important to work with businesses who not only align with our core values, but also understand our great city, and Mbanq do just that ensuring the history of the club is honored with the name 'Mbanq Valley Parade'.

"They are committed to the district, and we are incredibly excited to carry on working with Vlad Lounegov and his team.

"The future looks bright between the club and Mbanq, as we mark another significant day for Bradford City."

Unlike consumer banks, Mbanq develops the technology, payments infrastructure, compliance systems and operational capabilities that enable banks, credit unions and fintechs to deliver regulated financial products. Through its partnership with Bradford City, Mbanq will explore opportunities to apply this expertise in ways that enhance the supporter experience.

As part of the partnership, Mbanq will establish permanent UK operations in Bradford and West Yorkshire, supporting future growth across technology, operations and business development. The company also intends to build long-term relationships with local institutions while using Bradford as an innovation hub for community-focused financial services.

The partnership reflects Mbanq's broader strategy of combining trusted community institutions with modern financial infrastructure to explore new opportunities that create long-term value for organizations and the communities they serve.

About Mbanq

Mbanq is a global banking technology company that enables banks, credit unions, fintechs and other regulated organizations to launch and operate modern financial services. Its cloud-native platform combines core banking, payments, compliance and operational infrastructure to help organizations deliver secure, compliant financial products worldwide.

www.mbanq.com

About Bradford City AFC

Founded in 1903, Bradford City AFC is one of England's oldest professional football clubs. Based at Mbanq Valley Parade in West Yorkshire, Bradford City remains one of England's best-supported clubs outside the Premier League.

www.bradfordcityafc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721888691/en/

Contacts:

Alex Player

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Mbanq

alex.player@mbanq.com