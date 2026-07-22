Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Jag Virk Law Professional Corporation announces that the Law Society Tribunal, Hearing Division, dismissed the Law Society of Ontario's motion seeking an interlocutory suspension of Jagdeep Singh Virk's licence to practise law or, alternatively, restrictions on his legal practice.

The decision was issued on June 22, 2026, in Law Society of Ontario v. Virk, 2026 ONLSTH 117 (Tribunal File No. 26H-011). The Tribunal concluded that the Law Society had not demonstrated reasonable grounds to believe there was a significant risk of harm to members of the public or to the public interest in the administration of justice requiring an interlocutory suspension or practice restrictions.

On June 26, 2026, in the related criminal proceeding before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Court File No. 26-10000209-0000), the Crown withdrew Counts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the indictment, comprising two counts of sexual assault and four counts of assault. One count of uttering threats remained before the court, and the matter was adjourned for a further appearance.

The Law Society Tribunal decision is available at:

Law Society of Ontario v. Virk, 2026 ONLSTH 117

Tribunal File No. 26H-011

https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onlst/doc/2026/2026onlsth117/2026ononlsth117.html

Supporting court documents relating to the June 26, 2026 criminal proceeding are available at:

Ontario Superior Court Indictment (Court File No. 26-10000209-0000)

https://maipdf.com/file/a63e0af04d8269@pdf

Ontario Superior Court Certified Transcript (June 26, 2026)

https://maipdf.com/file/abbd3c7c548f31@pdf

Jag Virk Law Professional Corporation continues to provide criminal defence services throughout Ontario.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305262

Source: Search Engine People