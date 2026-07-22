Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 04:10 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turntide Technologies: Turntide to Expand High-Voltage Rail Battery Production at Its Sunderland Site

Expansion at this facility is required to meet the rising demand for high-voltage, LFP battery systems for the rail industry.

Gateshead, U.K., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by demand from Hitachi Rail, following the recent production milestone, and the growth of hybrid rail operations globally, Turntide Technologies (Turntide) is expanding its high-voltage lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) rail battery systems manufacturing line to the Turntide Sunderland facility.

The high-voltage battery system enables hybrid and tri-mode trains to operate on both electrified and non-electrified rail lines while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

This LFP battery system allows for lower cost of operations, extended range, and a path to zero-emission travel, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving air quality and noise pollution. It will be manufactured exclusively at the Sunderland location. This battery production is an advanced manufacturing milestone for Arriva's Grand Central new fleet, which is being built by Hitachi Rail in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

"The global rail industry is moving quickly toward hybrid and tri-mode platforms as operators look for practical ways to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and extend the reach of electrified rail networks," Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide, said. "Our continued collaboration with Hitachi Rail reflects the strength of this market demand and the confidence in Turntide's high-voltage LFP battery technology.

"Expanding production at Sunderland gives us the capacity, capability, and operational focus to support this next phase of growth while helping accelerate cleaner, more flexible rail transportation."

The Sunderland facility provides the manufacturing space and testing capabilities to support Turntide's growing production of LFP battery systems. Paul Turbitt, senior director of strategic operations at Turntide, will oversee the Sunderland facility and this manufacturing expansion.

To learn more about battery hybrid rail, register for the August Current & Wave webinar, Hybrid Rail Solutions for the Next Era of Electrified Mobility.

About Turntide
Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

Contact Info

Lori Ditoro
Lori.ditoro@turntide.com
+44 191 497 9000

Attachment

  • The Turntide Facility in Sunderland, U.K.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.