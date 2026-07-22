Turntide Technologies: Turntide to Expand High-Voltage Rail Battery Production at Its Sunderland Site

Expansion at this facility is required to meet the rising demand for high-voltage, LFP battery systems for the rail industry.

Gateshead, U.K., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by demand from Hitachi Rail, following the recent production milestone, and the growth of hybrid rail operations globally, Turntide Technologies (Turntide) is expanding its high-voltage lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) rail battery systems manufacturing line to the Turntide Sunderland facility.

The high-voltage battery system enables hybrid and tri-mode trains to operate on both electrified and non-electrified rail lines while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

This LFP battery system allows for lower cost of operations, extended range, and a path to zero-emission travel, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving air quality and noise pollution. It will be manufactured exclusively at the Sunderland location. This battery production is an advanced manufacturing milestone for Arriva's Grand Central new fleet, which is being built by Hitachi Rail in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

"The global rail industry is moving quickly toward hybrid and tri-mode platforms as operators look for practical ways to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and extend the reach of electrified rail networks," Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide, said. "Our continued collaboration with Hitachi Rail reflects the strength of this market demand and the confidence in Turntide's high-voltage LFP battery technology.

"Expanding production at Sunderland gives us the capacity, capability, and operational focus to support this next phase of growth while helping accelerate cleaner, more flexible rail transportation."

The Sunderland facility provides the manufacturing space and testing capabilities to support Turntide's growing production of LFP battery systems. Paul Turbitt, senior director of strategic operations at Turntide, will oversee the Sunderland facility and this manufacturing expansion.

To learn more about battery hybrid rail, register for the August Current & Wave webinar, Hybrid Rail Solutions for the Next Era of Electrified Mobility.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

Contact Info



Lori Ditoro

Lori.ditoro@turntide.com

+44 191 497 9000

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