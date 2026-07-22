New capability automates PPWR Declaration of Conformity reporting ahead of the EU's August 2026 deadline.

Specright, the leader in AI-powered Specification Data Management (SDM) and modern Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), today announced a new Declaration of Conformity (DoC) reporting capability that automates a core requirement of the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

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Specright's new capability automates PPWR Declaration of Conformity reporting ahead of the EU's August 2026 deadline.

Companies placing packaged goods on the EU market must produce a signed DoC starting August 12, 2026, covering PPWR Articles 5 through 12 substance restrictions, recyclability, recycled content, minimization, reusability, and labeling. For most brands, that documentation is scattered across suppliers and spreadsheets, turning routine filings into monthslong searches.

"This launch builds on our EMEA investments this past year from the PPWR-ready packaging intelligence we introduced at Paris Packaging Week to our expanded London operations," said Danielle Goad, Director of EMEA at Specright. "Our commitment is to help brands turn regulatory complexity into a proactive capability, not a last-minute scramble."

Specright's new capability replaces that scramble with a structured, audit-ready system of record, drawing on its AI-powered Supplier Collaboration solution to pull data directly from suppliers. Every finished good gets a PPWR compliance tab tracking readiness article by article, plus a guided workflow that assembles the Declaration of Conformity and its full technical dossier in minutes, not months.

"PPWR compliance can't be an afterthought once enforcement begins it has to be built into how companies manage their packaging data from day one," said Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Product Officer at Specright. "This gives brands a direct line from the specification data they already manage to a defensible, audit-ready Declaration of Conformity."

The capability will be available on July 23, 2026, ahead of the regulation's August 12 deadline. Learn more at www.specright.com/ppwr or request a demo.

About Specright

Specright is the AI platform for specifications, packaging and products, helping companies digitize, map, and act on supply chain data to reduce costs and drive sustainability. Specright serves industries including packaging, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, retail, and industrials. For more information, visit www.specright.com.

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Media Contact:

Laura Sams

VP, Marketing

press@specright.com