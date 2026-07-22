Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT): TAT elevates 125th Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession as Signature Thailand Event

Landmark edition blends Buddhist heritage and candle craftsmanship with new night-time experiences and 'Nong Mamuang' landmarks

BANGKOK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Ubon Ratchathani Province and partners across the public and private sectors, is elevating the 125th-anniversary edition of the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession to a Signature Thailand Event. Held from 25-31 July at Thung Si Mueang, with the main programme taking place from 28-30 July, the festival preserves its time-honoured traditions while introducing new presentation and participatory elements to expand its international appeal.

Rooted in the Buddhist Lent tradition of candle offering, the procession has evolved into a major expression of faith, craftsmanship and local identity. Its longevity reflects the collective contribution of temple communities, candle masters, educational institutions, residents, government agencies and other stakeholders committed to preserving and passing on specialised skills.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession has earned its standing through the faith, craftsmanship and collective effort behind it. TAT is giving this living heritage a stronger platform by pairing its cultural foundations with contemporary presentation and meaningful participation. This will broaden international awareness, encourage longer stays and channel greater tourism value to local communities, artisans and businesses."

The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession is one of three homegrown traditions TAT is elevating as Signature Thailand Events, alongside the Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession and the Christmas Star Parade in Sakon Nakhon. Together, they support TAT's strategy to bring distinctive regional celebrations to wider international audiences and strengthen Thailand's cultural soft power.

As part of this approach, TAT is spotlighting the main venue at Thung Si Mueang from 25-31 July through lighting installations designed to create a more distinctive setting. On 29 and 30 July, TAT will stage four light-and-sound performances each evening, combining tradition with contemporary storytelling rooted in Ubon Ratchathani's heritage.

Two large-scale three-dimensional sculptures of 'Nong Mamuang', a popular Thai cartoon character, will form an illuminated landmark at Lan Thian Chaloem Phra Kiat, from 23 July-13 August. Reimagined in contemporary Thai dress, one reclines while the other strikes a classical Thai dance pose. The installations combine traditional motifs with modern pop culture, reflecting the province's identity as the "City of Beautiful Lotuses".

TAT's ART SPACE, open from 25-30 July, will offer hands-on activities based on local knowledge and craftsmanship, including candle carving, wax-flower making and gold-leaf decoration, encouraging visitors to engage with local crafts.

The main events take place from 28-30 July, beginning with the Candle Gathering on 28 July. A total of 47 elaborate pieces - one showcase candle and 46 competition entries - will represent Ubon Ratchathani's three principal candle-making categories: traditional, moulded-wax and carved-wax.

On 29 July, the royally bestowed Buddhist Lent candle and monastic bathing cloth will be taken in procession from 08.29, followed by a candle parade, dance troupes, and folk cultural performances. The official opening on 30 July will also begin at 08.29, followed by another candle parade, dance troupes and the Phanom Phra boat procession from Surat Thani.

Across both days, more than 37 dance troupes involving temple communities and educational institutions throughout the province will take part. More than 5,000 complimentary seats will be available at five viewing points: Wat Si Ubon Rattanaram, Lan Khwan Mueang, U Hotel, Siam Commercial Bank and Bangchak service station.

Evening highlights on 29 July include the "Amazing Light of Isan: Stunned" light-and-sound production and illuminated candle displays, beginning at 19.00 at Wat Si Ubon Rattanaram and Lan Khwan Mueang. On 30 July, candle competition awards will be presented at 17.30, followed at 19.00 by a light-and-sound programme featuring a candle procession at both venues.

Award-winning candles will remain on display from 31 July-1 August at Thung Si Mueang and the City Pillar Shrine.

The wider programme includes visits to nine temple communities from 13-27 July, where visitors can learn about wax decoration. From 27 July-1 August, the "Candle Road of Dharma" event at the cultural plaza near Ubon Ratchathani City Pillar Shrine will feature candle making alongside local and One Tambon One Product markets.

Additional highlights include the "Stories of Ubon Ratchathani" light-and-sound performance at Lan Thian Chaloem Phra Kiat, on 31 July and 1 August at 18.00; the "Ganesha Barami UNSEEN" illuminated candle-flower field at Ubon Ratchathani Zoo from 25-31 July, from 16.30-20.00, with daytime viewing from 25-30 August, from 09.00-16.30; and "Ubon Candles on View Throughout the Month" at Wat Phra That Nong Bua from 3-17 August.

For further information, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or LINE @tatcontactcenter; follow the Thailand Festival and TAT Contact Center Facebook pages, or @1672travelbuddy on Instagram, TikTok, LINE and X; or visit www.tourismthailand.org and www.1672travelbuddy.com.

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